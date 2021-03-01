After years of moving from apartment to apartment, Scott Marez, his wife Chelsea, and their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter will go to sleep in a home that they can now call theirs.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Scott Marez said.
When the young family found themselves staying in the room of a friend’s house during one of Chelsea’s pregnancies, the couple decided it was time to apply for home ownership with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps people find homes.
“Our kids are young and, after we had them, we wanted a place for them to have a safe living space (and) a yard to play in, so we decided to apply for Habitat and got accepted,” Chelsea Marez said. “It’s going to be something steady; we’re not going to have to move apartment to apartment and we’re going to build lots of memories here: birthday parties, Thanksgivings, family coming over to somewhere to call home.”
The Marez house is the 82nd home provided by Habitat for Humanity in Mesa County.
These houses, however, are not free. The homeowners have to put in 500 hours of work to assist in the building process of a different family’s home in addition to their own, or “sweat equity,” as Kirk Granum, director of operations for Habitat for Humanity, likes to call it.
The couple worked 32 hours every month for 19 months. This came after completing the application process and being approved by a selection committee.
When the Marez family arrived at their newly completed home last week Friday, they were met by dozens of friends, family, sponsors, volunteers, and the many others who played a role in making this a reality.
“This is really an amazing culmination of so many people coming together,” said Lisa Martin, board president of Habitat for Humanity. “This is stability and community and home.”
More gifts awaited the family inside their new home. A framed family portrait, a quilt with their names embroidered on the back, a Bible, and gift cards ranging from Lowe’s to Coldstone Creamery were among the housewarming gifts.
“For this family, I think (the house) means that they will have a more stable place to start building their family where they won’t have to move again. They’ll be able to put down some roots,” Granum said.
“And even things as simple as having a fenced yard where they can have a dog and the kids can play.”
According to Granum, an increase in home ownership within a community actually helps economic development because people are able to focus more on building their lives without the constant struggle of having to pay rent.
Each house in the particular subdivision belongs to a Habitat for Humanity homeowner.
The Marez home is a three-bedroom, 1¾-bath framed house with high ceilings and a spacious living room and kitchen.
“What I’ve seen over the years when I’ve been on the board is that it means everything (to the family),” Martin said.
“This is what we do all the work for. Seeing (the emotion of the homeowners) and knowing the impact that we make to families is what it’s all about. That’s why we do all that we do.”