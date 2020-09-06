During a late-summer sports season that’s busier than expected, it’s the team that’s used to competing in the first week of September that’s drawing the ire of local sports fans.
Just shy of one-third of respondents in the latest web poll — which asks readers to vote on the most disappointing Colorado professional sports team competing right now — picked the Colorado Rockies as the most disheartening.
The Nuggets, despite advancing in their playoff series, picked up 11% of the vote.
The recently eliminated Colorado Avalanche earned 5% of the vote.
Those who don’t watch sports made up 52% of the vote.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
What are your thoughts on School District 51’s plan to reassign teachers?
Let us know by voting in the latest poll. You can find the poll in the right rail of the home page.
You can also vote below.
What are your thoughts on School District 51's plan to reassign teachers?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Who is the latest candidate to withdraw from the Club 20 debates?
A: C. Lauren Boebert.
Q: Why are Collbran residents making Christmas ornaments in August?
A: B. To decorate the Capitol Christmas trees.
Q: Why is the Las Colonias Development Corp. taking the lead on a restaurant and retail plaza?
A: D. The plan did not draw private sector interest when pitched last summer.
Q: Ten years ago, state and federal mining officials announced they would renew efforts to deal with what ongoing problem in Colorado?
A: B. Underground coal fires.