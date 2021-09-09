It’s been a successful farmers market season around the valley, but with September in full swing, the season is winding down.
Today will be the final Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The market started on June 9.
Four other farmers markets will continue into late September or October.
The Redlands Farmers Market started on June 23 and will wrap up its season on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The market changed its hours in September to 5-7 p.m. The market is held at the Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way.
The Palisade Farmers Market is held on Sundays and will wrap up on Oct. 10 in downtown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The F.A.R.M. Market at Cross Orchards Historic Site goes from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays and will continue into October.
Cross Orchards Historic Site is at 2073 F Road. Cross Orchards is part of the Museums of Western Colorado.
Fruita’s Saturday farmers market has the longest season, starting on June 19 and going until Oct. 30. The market is held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St.