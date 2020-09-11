Fire departments across Mesa County will continue a tradition of honoring 9/11 first responders with a silent remembrance along county roadways today.
Crews will display the American flag from overpasses along the Interstate 70 corridor between Fruita and De Beque, along U.S. Highway 50 at B½ Road on Orchard Mesa and along Colorado Highway 141 in Gateway.
At 8:45 a.m., the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center will call for crews to salute for three minutes and forty-three seconds to honor the lives of the 343 firefighters who died responding to the towers.
Community members are invited to join from their home, workplace or school, through their radio, or on social media to observe this time of silent reflection.