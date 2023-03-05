A Grand Junction firm that has been involved in the battle against climate change through work in greenhouse gas accounting, reporting and auditing is now part of an international company following a recent sale.

Ruby Canyon Environmental Inc. and its sister company, Ruby Canyon México S.A. de C.V., were acquired by Boston-based TÜV SÜD America Inc., which is part of the TÜV SÜD Group, based in Germany. TÜV SÜD was founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association.

Tags