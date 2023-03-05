A Grand Junction firm that has been involved in the battle against climate change through work in greenhouse gas accounting, reporting and auditing is now part of an international company following a recent sale.
Ruby Canyon Environmental Inc. and its sister company, Ruby Canyon México S.A. de C.V., were acquired by Boston-based TÜV SÜD America Inc., which is part of the TÜV SÜD Group, based in Germany. TÜV SÜD was founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association.
Today, “they’re a huge certification company worldwide,” Michael Coté, president and founder of Ruby Canyon Environmental, said in an interview.
He said TÜV SÜD sets its own certification standards for industries, and is involved in certifying everything from pipeline welds and roller coasters to ski boots and batteries for electric-powered vehicles. Coté said it also does a lot of work in sustainability, including climate-action work.
“That’s where it kind of fits with us. We are third-party assurance providers, verifying and certifying greenhouse gas emissions reports, carbon offset projects, things like that.”
TÜV SÜD has more than 25,000 employees. Coté said that includes about 1,200 in its Boston-based group. He said Ruby Canyon has around 23 employees, six of them in Grand Junction, 10 in Mexico and the others spread around the United States.
He said he thinks TÜV SÜD’s acquisition is strategic for that company, helping it jump-start its climate-change work in the Americas.
“It’s a tough market to break into. It’s very opaque. It’s hard to find out who the players are. These days, getting 20 experts in one fell swoop in such a niche market that we work in is very difficult,” Coté said.
“We are excited about the addition of Ruby Canyon to TÜV SÜD,” John Tesoro, CEO of TÜV SÜD America, said in a news release. “This gives our customers throughout the Americas access to industry leading experts to assist them in verifying and validating their carbon footprint to recognized standards.”
Coté said the market for the work Ruby Canyon Environmental does had grown slowly for about a decade, “but the last two years we’ve been growing over 35% a year. It’s kind of a different game now to be able to keep up with that growth.”
He said Ruby Canyon Environmental has grown from just two people 17 years ago. Taking it to the next phase of 30 or 40 people would be difficult without the kind of back-office and financial support that having a large company behind it can provide, he said.
He’s hoping that the acquisition will allow for additional positions to be added to the Grand Junction office, which is on Horizon Drive.
Coté graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. He and his original partner at Ruby Canyon, Ronald Collings, previously worked for Raven Ridge Resources. Among other services, Raven Ridge provides consulting work in the coalbed methane industry, including assessing the potential for recovering methane from coal mines.
Coté said the signing of the Kyoto Protocol climate agreement created a lot of demand and value when it came to carbon credits. He and Collings formed Ruby Canyon Environmental to pursue opportunities associated with that.
Coté said a lot of activity is taking place these days in terms of companies disclosing greenhouse gas emissions and potential associated liabilities. He said there also are pending Securities and Exchange Commission rules that would require any publicly traded company in the country to have to do that.
“They’ll need some assurance providers like us to certify their reports,” he said.
He said a big wave of demand is expected for that work, and companies already are getting ready for having to meet such requirements.
“We have a lot of new clients, first-time clients ... using those services,” he said.
He said companies wanting to reduce their emissions as part of a path to net-zero emissions are buying carbon offsets from offset projects.
“There’s been a dramatic increase in the number of offset projects registered and we do a lot of those throughout the U.S.,” he said.
He said Ruby Canyon Environmental is involved in a lot of forestry projects in that sector, and a lot of those projects are in Mexico and Colombia.
Coté said he doesn’t think the global science-based target of trying to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is going to be achievable.
“I think a lot needs to be done (to limit greenhouse gas emissions) in this current decade and I think that’s where we’re behind a little bit,” he said.
With warming likely exceeding global targets, he expects to see a new emphasis on climate adaptation projects.
But he still expects continued progress in reducing warming due to what he already sees happening in terms of efforts being driven by market forces, the business community and Wall Street rather policies and regulations. He said projects, such as ones involving incentives for carbon credits, are economically viable for companies.
He added, “I think technology is going to be our savior. There’s a lot of transformative technologies that are just in their infancy stage. This transition away from fossil fuels of course is daunting for a lot of people to get their head around, but that’s got to be part of the equation.”
Coté said that with the sale, things will remain the same for Ruby Canyon Environmental this year as it goes through an integration process with its new owner. Zach Eyler, the company’s vice president, who co-owned the company along with Coté before its sale, eventually will take over leadership of the company. Coté plans to take on a role more aligned with business development or strategic projects, maybe with TÜV SÜD rather than specifically Ruby Canyon, and said next year will be his last before retiring.
He said he thinks Ruby Canyon Environmental eventually will be fully absorbed into TÜV SÜD but will initially keep operating under its current name for a year or two because it is a trusted brand in the industry.