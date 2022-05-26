Iron IQ, a Grand Junction company, was one of several around the state to receive part of $8.5 million in grants designed to boost advanced industries in Colorado.
The grant program, created by the Colorado Legislature in 2013 as the Advanced Industries Acceleration Grant Program, is designed to help businesses start and grow in a variety of high-tech industries, such as aerospace, bioscience, energy and information technology.
Administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the program actually offers three types of grants, each with a maximum amount that any one company can receive: technology transfer proof-of-concept grant, with a maximum award of $150,000; an early stage capital and retention grant, capped at $250,000; and infrastructure grants, limited to $500,000.
“Innovations in advanced industries have enormous potential to change the world we live in, yet the market typically under invests in early stage technologies,” said Rama Harris, who manages the grant program. “With these grant programs, we aim to fill a funding gap left by the market and foster the types of partnerships that will help Colorado’s advanced industries continue to lead their fields.”
The Grand Junction company that won a $250,000 early stage grant was Iron IQ, which is developing a unique cloud-based computerized platform designed specifically for the oil and gas industry.
With it, drilling companies can track all aspects of their operations in real time.
And by having a system based in the cloud, oil and gas companies don’t have to purchase, upgrade or repair their own servers, according to the company’s website.
The company was among 38 startups and researchers that won proof-of-concept and early stage grants.
While the preponderance of the grant money went to Front Range businesses, three other Western Slope companies won grants.
They are EsoTerra in Dolores., which manufactures and distributes hard cider from southwest Colorado orchards; ModStreet, a Durango company that makes portable parklets and fencing for outdoor dinning; and Ska Brewing, a Durango brewery that is developing new packaging to cut down on plastics.