The Richard Fitzgerald Award for Excellence in Forest Management was recently presented to Amy Lockner, an entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region.
One of Lockner’s main accomplishments was her work to stop the spread of the mountain pine beetle on the Wilder and Gunnison-Highlands project on the Gunnison Ranger District of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
The Fitzgerald Award was established in 2018 and awarded to its namesake, Richard “Fitz” Fitzgerald that year, which marked his 61st year with the Forest Service.
Fitzgerald is one of the longest-serving employees in agency history.
The award annually recognizes one Forest Service employee who has demonstrated leadership, excellence in forest management, and outstanding commitment to working with partners in the field of forest management.
“Americans expect their public land managers to make sound, science-based decisions; to do this, you need great scientists,” said Matt McCombs, Gunnison District Ranger.
“Amy is exactly that, her knowledge and passion fused with a deep commitment to the health of America’s forests was the catalyst for the Wilder project. We wouldn’t be here without her contributions, and I am thrilled she’s being properly recognized for her efforts.”
Lockner worked with personnel from the Gunnison Ranger District, Colorado State Forest Service, National Forest Foundation, West Region Wildfire Council and private landowners in efforts to address a mountain pine beetle outbreak in Taylor Canyon.
Their goal was to arrest the spread of the beetle in the immediate area.
Their work will also help to slow the spread of the beetle in the greater 290,000-acre Taylor Park area of the district.