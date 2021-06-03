Buoyed by a $1 million grant, a recently formed foundation based in Grand Junction is expanding its efforts to fund work to help restore and protect rivers.
The Forever Our Rivers Foundation late last year received the grant from the Walton Family Foundation, which was created by the founders of Walmart and focuses in part on river protection.
The Forever Our Rivers Foundation has used the grant to create the 4Rivers Fund, which is intended to support, in perpetuity, healthy-rivers work on the Dolores River in Colorado, Arizona’s Verde and Gila rivers, and Utah’s Escalante River.
The foundation’s goal is to grow the 4Rivers Fund to $6 million over the next five years, and it has moved forward with distributing $150,000 from the fund this year. That includes $37,400 to local nonprofit RiversEdge West for continuing work on the Dolores River. RiversEdge West has been one of the leaders in a Dolores River partnership that has been reducing invasive species like tamarisk and Russian olive trees along the river and fostering growth of native species such as cottonwood trees and willows.
Joe Neuhof, executive director of Forever Our Rivers, said a priority of the foundation will be helping fund monitoring and maintenance of treated river stretches. While contributing money to things like tamarisk removal has immediate impacts, it’s hard to generate the same amount of excitement for funding to monitor of restored areas and removal of resprouts of invasive species, he said.
“I think that’s a big point of focus for us, to fill that niche,” Neuhof said.
The 4Rivers Fund “is just one of several funds we’re working on building right now,” he said.
Another will focus on funding work by partners on the Gunnison and Colorado rivers.
Longer term, the foundation hopes to move beyond the Southwest and go more nationwide by 2023.
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION
Neuhof was hired by the foundation in late 2019. He previously founded the Colorado Canyons Association, which works on community stewardship and education regarding national conservation areas including McInnis Canyons, Dominguez-Escalante and Gunnison Gorge. Before that, he worked for the Colorado Environmental Coalition, now called Conservation Colorado.
He said he spent his entire career working for nonprofits and writing applications for grants and fundraising, and long had been curious what it would be like to be on the other side, working for a foundation that can provide resources and funds to nonprofits.
“When I had a chance of building this foundation I jumped on it,” he said.
He said there aren’t always opportunities like that in the Grand Valley, and he likes living here.
“Being able to stay local and be able to start a foundation that has the support of the Walton Foundation is the right opportunity for me,” he said.
While Neuhof anticipates adding employees over time, for now he is a staff of one, working with a team of consultants. A primary consultant is Strategic by Nature, a company led by Stacy Beaugh, former executive director of RiversEdge West and one of the Forever Our Rivers board members who helped launch the foundation and get its initial funding.
OTHER WORKS
Besides administering the 4Rivers Fund, the foundation also awards money each year from what Neuhof said is a more flexible community grant pot of money. Grants have gone to entities such as the Colorado West Land Trust, for work with Delta County building a new Gunnison River fish boat launch in Delta, and Brown Folks Fishing Lab, a mentorship program linking experienced Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) anglers with those looking for social and environmental opportunities in their communities.
A key part of the foundation’s approach involves recruiting support from companies willing to participate in a cause-related marketing approach.
“In a nutshell it’s companies that support a cause, give back to a certain cause,” Neuhof said.
Partner companies are licensed to carry the foundation’s brand on their products and promotional materials, with license fees invested in river causes. Neuhof said the foundation is working with some 30 companies now. Some of its current corporate partners include Sol Paddle Boards, Ross Reels USA, Carlson Vineyards and Mayfly Outdoors.
Neuhof said receiving the $1 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation was “huge,” and that foundation has committed to providing additional support.
“The 4Rivers Fund piece of what we’re doing is going really well,” he said. “The branding, corporate part really slowed down because of COVID but it’s picking back up again.”
More information on the local foundation may be found at www.foreverourrivers.org.