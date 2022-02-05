The Voices for Awareness Foundation is partnering with local organizations to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and prevent the drug from becoming more prevalent in the community.
“As fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Colorado our community partners recognize the growing need and concern to address fentanyl dangers and the impact of fentanyl in Mesa County,” a Voices for Awareness press release stated.
Voices for Awareness is led by Andrea Thomas, who said the group is going to look at where in the Grand Junction area fentanyl activity is occurring and what types of messaging will be most effective to raise awareness.
“We want to identify specifically how it’s affecting Mesa County,” Thomas said. “We’re going to the public to ask their assistance about how they’re affected by fentanyl.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 80-100 times stronger than heroin, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. It is often added to or disguised as heroin, which leads to overdoses.
“It’s found in basically every drug today,” Thomas said.
Thomas co-founded Voices for Awareness following a personal tragedy.
In 2018, her daughter, who struggled with addiction, died at the age of 32 after consuming pills containing fentanyl.
The man suspected of providing the pills was convicted of drug charges related to the death of a Carbondale man in April 2021.
Thomas has made the fentanyl and prevention awareness initiative her mission ever since.
Voices for Awareness is going to start two focus groups, Thomas said, one of which has been directly affected by fentanyl and one that is random. Those groups will give Voices for Awareness a better idea of what people are seeing regarding the fentanyl situation in the Grand Valley.
“We’ll have a well-rounded picture of what’s happening here,” Thomas said.
Thomas noted the group is targeting illicit fentanyl off the street, and not medically prescribed fentanyl.
Thomas said her aim is to eventually work with local schools to help stop the problems before they even start.
The group doesn’t have a name or centralized message as of yet, Thomas said, but she has been working with the message “one pill laced to kill.”
Fentanyl is a problem all over the U.S., Thomas said. In September, the Drug Enforcement Agency released a Public Safety Alert warning people about a sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
“DEA laboratory testing reveals a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a lethal dose,” the alert read. “A deadly dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.”
Voices for Awareness is partnering with Mesa County Public Health, Community Hospital, the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and Mesa County Commissioners in its efforts.
“We are pleased to support Voices For Awareness in their efforts. This initiative complements our work to prevent substance abuse and misuse in our community, which continues to be an area of concern. From 2018 to 2020, opioid overdose deaths increased by 50 percent in Mesa County,” Mesa County Public Health said in a statement.