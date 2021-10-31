At the Lunch Loops trail head, dark clouds advanced from Colorado National Monument, ready to unleash a torrent of rain on the landscape, as Kenton Seth, a local gardener and landscape designer, walked through the native plant garden he’d installed there.
“I’m OK getting wet,” Seth said.
The garden was part of the improvement project the city of Grand Junction and the Western Colorado Land Trust had partnered on around the trail head. They knew they wanted some type of garden or park amenity, but there isn’t any water at the site.
That’s when the idea of a native plant garden came up. Seth, a native of the Grand Valley, has been working with native plants his whole career, as the owner of Paintbrush Gardens. He suggested making it a rain-trapping demonstration garden.
“The drainage from the parking lots, the sidewalks, the paths and these picnic structures all are diverted into the garden and trapped to irrigate the plants,” Seth said.
His love of gardening and native plants started while he was attending Palisade High School. As soon as he started digging in the dirt, he knew he’d found his passion.
“As soon as I hit that ground, that nervous energy of an angsty teenager had a place to express itself,” Seth said. “In the middle of high school I was deep into gardening. When I found the earth, I was like, ‘Welp, I found my place.’ ”
His parents weren’t gardeners, but made sure Seth had the space to explore this new hobby he had found.
“I tore up my parents’ backyard,” Seth said. “I’m very very grateful for their support. They supported me by just leaving me the hell alone, just hands off. When I was doing weird things they wouldn’t stop me.”
After high school, Seth went to Colorado Mesa University, where he graduated from the art program. He initially thought he’d be a potter, but that has become a hobby, while plants have become his business and his life.
After college he decided to travel, visiting India, Turkey and the Caucasus. Everywhere he went, he said he was drawn to nature and rural places. Turkey especially was fascinating to him, with its massive diversity of wildflowers.
“In the last ice age the ice sheets were blocked by the black sea and didn’t hit Turkey,” Seth said. “So Turkey is like an art room full of crazy artists that never clean up after themselves and it never got cleaned up by that ice sheet.”
When he got back to Colorado he spent awhile living in Denver, seeking out expert gardeners to work for. His theory was, rather than go back to school, he could learn on the job. He continued that when he moved back to the Grand Valley, working at Chelsea Nursery, a local nursery specializing in native plants.
In 2013 he started his business, which specializes in gardening using native plants and crevice gardening. Crevice gardening is using rocks and planting within the crevices, something not many people were doing.
“I really do think we did in those initial years develop stuff that really wasn’t done before, or if it was it wasn’t really available educationally,” Seth said. “There was no book saying how to do this. There was no landscaping class about how to grow natives without water. We had to invent stuff and survive.”
As his business grew, he was able to plant gardens around the nation and even around the world. He was in New Zealand working on one when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, which unfortunately canceled a planned garden at a university in Turkey, a dream of his.
“By accident and timing I wound up being kind of a specialist in that (crevice gardening) and being the person who installed them for public and private people,” Seth said. “I was just there at the right time to ride that wave.”
His passion for native plants is more than a business to Seth, but something he is passionate about in his own life. He’s turned his front lawn into an experimental prairie garden.
“Colorado is not getting wetter. It’s actually getting drier, while we have more mouths to feed,” Seth said. “I think native plants can be a big part of the solution to that. If our landscapes just simply don’t consume that water anymore or even our lawns. We can still have lawns, they can just take much less water. It’s doing more with less.”
He does have a guilty pleasure garden he said, with a banana and palm and some orchids, but even those are rarely watered. Now he’s looking at how he can scale his philosophy, of using plants that don’t need much water, up.
“I’ve converted a bunch of front yards into lush habitats for animals or flower gardens or just nice-looking gardens for people that don’t need water and have incredibly minimal maintenance,” Seth said. “We’re looking at what does that look like if you scale that up for cities.”
A good example is his garden at Lunch Loops. It’s full of native plants that need little watering and, when established, will sustain themselves. He pointed to a plant native to the Grand Valley, the Jone’s Bluestar, as an example of a tough, native plant that also has striking blue flowers. Using more plants like that can provide the beauty of non-natives on less water.
“They grow in soils up here that are so nasty that cactus don’t grow in it,” Seth said. “They’re the only thing. They’re super cool and they’re the perfect emblem, totem plant for this garden.”