As the anticipation rises Christmas morning, and the presents under the tree practically shake to be ripped of their wrappings, Gracie Meyer will have dual thoughts.
One, is there a Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for her among those packages under her family’s tree?
And two, what will a certain other 9-year-old girl be thinking on Christmas when she opens her gifts, which include a lilac purple Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera that Gracie bought and gave away. Will she like it?
It has been nearly a month since Gracie dropped off a box packed with presents at The Salvation Army. Those presents were Gracie’s gifts for an Angel Tree child whose card she selected from the tree near the Target entrance to Mesa Mall in November.
Giving Christmas gifts to a Salvation Army Angel Tree child is something Gracie’s family does each year to honor the memory of a brother Gracie never got to meet.
“We had a son who died in 2010, so we as a family have adopted a boy (from the Angel Tree) the same age as he would have been,” said Gracie’s mother, Jenn Meyer.
That is where Gracie’s idea stemmed from, except she wanted to select a girl her own age and she wanted to raise money so she could buy the presents herself, she said.
“This was definitely her own thing,” Meyer said.
As for how Gracie would come by that money, that was tricky as there aren’t a lot of high-paying, quick jobs for 9-year-olds.
Then Gracie’s mom reminded her of how she and one of her cousins had kept themselves busy one night around Thanksgiving by creating homemade cards and selling them to family members for $1 each. Maybe more family and friends would buy cards if Gracie made them, her mom suggested.
Gracie decided to give it a try. She made some cards, drawing pictures and adding positive messages and quotes. One of her favorite quotes was one her gymnastics coach often writes on a white board for her students to read: “You’re awesome, but just remember that life is short. So smile while you’ve still got teeth.”
Grace packaged her cards in groups of five as “positivity packs” for $5.
With some example cards done and the price set, her mom took photos and posted about Gracie’s project on Facebook while Gracie and her dad and two older siblings went out for a neighborhood walk.
As soon as they got back, Gracie wanted to know if there were any orders. Sure enough, there were, and Gracie had about 30 cards to make.
“We had no idea how this would take off,” Meyer said.
Orders continued to come in and soon Gracie had 130 cards to create.
“It blew up and she was like child labor for a few days,” Meyer said.
Every night after school, Gracie made cards — birthday cards, encouragement cards and thank you cards, all with positive phrases and drawings and “Handcrafted by Gracie” on the back.
Gracie likes to draw, but 130 cards was a lot, and she admittedly was very happy when she had them all done.
Some of the “positivity packs” of cards she delivered in person, others were mailed to customers with addresses in North Dakota and Denver.
But it was the shopping spree that Gracie got to go on that was truly the fun part.
She bought her Angel Tree child girl some pajamas, socks and a dress that Gracie herself would like to wear. She picked out fashionable boots that sparkled and a Lego Dots kit that makes a rainbow jewelry stand.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera was the big gift, and fortunately Gracie and her mom were able to get one in lilac purple, the favorite color of Gracie’s Angel Tree child.
Gracie boxed up the gifts and they took them to The Salvation Army to drop off, which was a little anti-climactic after all that had led up to it for Gracie, Meyer said.
But Meyer was proud of her daughter for her work and thoughtfulness, for practicing kindness and letting her light shine, she said.
Now that Christmas is here, Gracie wonders what her Angel Tree child’s reaction will be to the gifts. Will she like them? Will her Christmas be merry?
As the wrapping paper is torn and the camera, the kit and the boots are revealed, Gracie hopes so.