A new program through the Department of Local Affairs could help Mesa County as it plans for a post-COVID-19 recovery.
A partnership of 18 organizations — including all local municipalities, Mesa County government, School District 51, Colorado Mesa University and the local Chambers of Commerce, among others — has come together to pursue the Department of Local Affairs’ Rural Recovery Roadmap program. The program, which also includes the Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, would provide a consultant that would work with the partner agencies to help develop a recovery roadmap over the next two years.
This partnership group, which has been dubbed the Economic Development First Responders, has been meeting since the pandemic began to discuss economic relief, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said.
“We’ve had a number of what I would refer to as relief efforts or programs, but as we get into 2021 we recognize we may still need some relief efforts for our community members, but also what does the recovery look like,” Caton said. “So this plan will help us be strategic about how we move forward as a community and how we support our local agencies.”
The program is focused on rural communities with a population under 50,000, so the city of Fruita is taking the lead on the application; however, the program will focus on a regional recovery plan.
“We put it on the agenda for discussion with the ED First Responders about this grand opportunity and Fruita stepped forward and said they would be the lead,” Caton said. “So that’s the path we’re on. I would say, from Grand Junction’s perspective, we always look to partner with regional agencies.”
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said they were happy to be the lead on the application process. So far, they have submitted a letter of interest and will find out in the next month or two if they will be invited to move forward with a full application.
“We definitely work with the Department of Local Affairs often,” Bennett said. “We’ve got an ability to put this together quickly. It’s just a great partnership with these 18 groups.”
Bennett said the partners outlined five areas of concern and opportunity for the region that they would like to address with a recovery plan. They are regional economic development efforts, retaining skilled workforce and improving access to education, regional broadband and outdoor recreation assets and facilities.
“I think many of us are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel,” Caton said. “This roadmap will help us be strategic about supporting agencies in our community and not just treading water, but really advancing in a post-COVID environment.”
While the current economic partners are already working on programs and doing planning similar to what would be covered in the recovery roadmap program, Bennett said it would provide additional resources and could lead to future grant opportunities. However, he said even if they are not successful in getting into the program they will continue to work together on economic development and recovery.
“Whether we’re selected or not, we’re going to continue working strongly together and continue planning and implementing things to recover as fast as we can,” Bennett said. “We’ve got the right partners all at the table working together really well.”