Tuscani Ritter, 16, left, and Kim Flynn volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to deliver donated bunk beds to a home in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Sleep in Heavenly Peace has five chapters in Colorado and 350 chapters nationwide. Photo by Barton Glasser
Above from left, Larry White, Sonya McGee and Vern McGee volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to assemble donated bunk beds to a home in Grand Junction on Friday. Left, Tuscani Ritter, 16, far left, and Kim Flynn unload the bunk beds so other cans begin assembling them.
From left, Cole Houston, 15, watches as Larry White, Sonya McGee and Vern McGee assemble a donated bunk bed in his room on Friday. White is involved in Sleep in Heavenly Peace, whose motto is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” Sleep in Heavenly Peace has five chapters in Colorado and 350 nationwide. Friday’s donation of beds was the first delivery for the Grand Junction chapter.
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Central High School teachers Larry White and Carla Haas decided to conduct an impromptu poll in their classes last fall.
The question they asked was along the lines of: How many of you know of a kid who is sleeping on the floor, who doesn’t have a bed?
In a class of about 20 students, there would be at least five or six hands that went up, said White, who is the tech ed teacher at Central.
“That’s ridiculous,” White said.
While the poll was unscientific, it confirmed the teachers’ decision earlier this year to start a Mesa County chapter of the national nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Its motto is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” and it chokes White up to even say it.
The goal is to build and provide beds for children ages 3 to 17 who don’t currently have one, he said.
Volunteers from the community build the bed frames and give them to children complete with new mattresses, bedding and pillows. “Everything’s there,” he said.
“We’re trying to give them what they need to be successful,” White said, who in his experience as a teacher knows how helpful a good night’s sleep can be for a student. “That is what our objective is.”
On Friday, volunteers with the new Mesa County chapter delivered their first beds to the four sons of a Grand Junction single mother.
The family had originally applied to the Montrose chapter for help. The president there contacted White and Haas.
“Let’s make this happen before Christmas,” White said.
Since the Mesa County chapter is still working toward its qualifications to be able to build and give beds — Sleep in Heavenly Peace has strict build guidelines and training requirements for safety and quality reasons, White said — the Montrose chapter built the beds and brought them to Grand Junction.
Volunteers from both chapters, some of them Central students, took part in Friday’s Christmastime delivery.
White is hopeful the Mesa County chapter will be able to help more area families in the coming months.
He and Haas teach a class that blends geometry and construction and have incorporated building bed frames into the instruction. White also teaches a manufacturing class, “and we’re going to build beds,” he said.
Along with recruiting students, their families and school staff to the cause, White and Haas are eager for volunteers from the community to join the chapter by learning to build bed frames and participating in group builds, by donating new bedding or by sponsoring a bed build.
The chapter is currently having a Holiday Bedding Drive through Jan. 2 for new pillows, twin sheets and comforters or handmade quilts.
“It must be new materials. It cannot be used stuff,” he said.
Monetary donations also are accepted. The average bed costs about $250 for everything, said White, who is always looking for ways the chapter can keep costs down so that money can go toward lumber or mattresses.
A recent fundraiser at Central raised about $1,600 toward the purchase of mattresses. The chapter also received a grant through the Pat and Tillman Bishop Legacy Fund that is going toward purchasing lumber, he said.
But it’s the community involvement with a Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter that makes it work, White said.
“We offer an opportunity for people to help each other. Nobody needs to have experience. They will be taught what they are going to do,” White said.
Clubs, groups, churches, companies — anyone can be involved by sponsoring beds, building beds and building community through helping kids, he said.