A good trail horse is sure-footed and has a calm nature.
They might run into all sorts of obstacles on the trail: deer, elk, coyotes, trucks, mountain bikers, changes in weather, loose terrain and even lawn mowers.
Having a calm nature is especially important when the horse is carrying a rider for a trip that is meant to be therapeutic.
“Every horse has things they’re not comfortable with,” says Morgan Kareus, one of the founders of Harmony Acres Equestrian Center in Fruita. “They’re like people.”
Harmony Acres Equestrian Center recently launched a program for military veterans, who are taken out on trail horses for rides as a form of therapy.
Goose, a trail horse Harmony Acres adopted for the program, is a pretty good trail horse, according to Air Force veteran Calvin Cage, who rode Goose on an outing Thursday.
“Goose is a goof, is what he is,” Cage said. “He just keeps his tongue out while you’re riding. I really had a good time connecting with him.”
Harmony Acres board member JJ Fletcher, one of the main organizers of the rides, said he was moved by issues veterans have with post traumatic stress disorder and suicide.
According to the Grand Junction Veteran’s Affairs Hospital’s Center for Post Traumatic Growth, about 8 million adults in the U.S. will experience symptoms of PTSD each year.
About 11-12% of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans have PTSD symptoms, according to the center, with 12% of Desert Storm veterans and 15% of Vietnam veterans experiencing symptoms.
“What can we do to turn that around?” Fletcher said.
Cage said he has PTSD symptoms stemming from his time in the Air Force, including anxiety. He said his ride with Goose took his anxiety away for a spell.
He said just leaving the house can be difficult sometimes, including Thursday before the ride, but once he got on the horse it all went away.
“You’re not thinking about anything going on in your life, just cruising around looking at the scenery,” Cage said.
Cage said building a relationship with Goose was therapeutic for him, and the ride has also helped him learn to be more patient.
“If I get anxious I can think of this place as my mental sanctuary and bring my anxiety down,” Cage said. “I found it to be great therapy.”
BUILDING THE PROGRAM
After the group got the idea, Kareus put together a blueprint and they went to the Harmony Acres Board with the idea (Fletcher has been on the Harmony Acres Board for about four years).
The group took inspiration from a Montana-based program called Heroes and Horses.
The program helps veterans “take a 180” turn away from whatever happens to be going on in the world, Fletcher said.
“There’s so many people that care about them,” Kareus said. “It’s so hard to fight that hopelessness but that’s what we try to do.”
The process is simple: they bring in the veterans and staff, discuss why they’re doing the ride, tell the riders about Harmony Acres, conduct a safety training program, put the riders in the arena if they’ve never ridden before, then off they go for a trail ride.
The rides take place at Fletcher’s property in Palisade along cattle trails. The riders are led by a lead wrangler, with a staffer following behind the group and another staffer in the middle. “We just take them out for a nice leisurely 2-hour ride,” Fletcher said. “It’s just real peaceful.”
There is a stop in the middle for a photo opportunity, and the riders receive gift baskets from Enstrom’s Candies, Talbott Orchards and Starbucks.
They took three veterans out on the initial ride. There are six total veteran rides planned for this year, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the group also plans to take people in the community such as business leaders and politicians out on rides as part of the program.
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Now, the horses: Fletcher rides Joey, an Appaloosa (an American horse breed with a spotted coat pattern) from Blue Mesa Riding Stables in Gunnison.
Joey is a good horse, and gentle, Fletcher said.
The veterans ride trail horses such as Tuff, a Haflinger (a relatively small breed of horse developed in Austria and northern Italy) from Rim Rock Adventures in Fruita, and Zion, who along with Goose was adopted from Corral West Adventure Center in Arizona.
“You can’t put a price on a good trail horse,” Fletcher said.
The lead wrangler is Joyce Kenney, of Palisade. Kenney, who is in her 70s, is joined by her horse Scooter, who is in his 30s.
“Those two just look like one entity when they’re together,” Kareus said.
The other members of the team are Josie Robinson and Alan Moore.
Kareus said they want veterans to feel like they’re supported in their community.
“Hopefully it provides them a reminder of the strength they have,” Kareus said.
The program is funded through the V.A. and various donors, Fletcher said.
Kareus said one of her missions is to help people realize the power of horses and the good they can bring.
“They absorb stress, I think. They absorb tension and replace it with calm,” Mark Gomez, a retired teacher who has been involved with the program, said.
Michael Maxsween, another Air Force veteran on Thursday’s ride, said he found riding Tuff along the trail to be very therapeutic.
“I hadn’t felt this good in a while,” Maxsween said. “I’ve been having some anxiety and things like that.
“Basically, to me it felt like you’re kind of letting go of what society demands on us throughout the day. When you get out there, there is something about these horses that calms you down,” Maxsween said.
Harmony Acres is a place where people come to interact with animals for the purpose of healing, Kareus said.
Harmony Acres already worked in the areas of equine-assisted psychotherapy and therapeutic riding before this, Kareus said. She also wants to make Harmony Acres a place where riding is more accessible for everybody.
“When I was a kid, horses were kind of reserved for rich people,” she said.
Harmony Acres is funded by the community and by grants, Kareus said. They don’t try to make money.
There are a number of people who have helped to make this program a possibility, Fletcher said, including farriers, hay farmers and veterinarians.
The group hopes to double the number of rides offered next year, Fletcher said, but that all depends on funding.
Kareus said there are a lot of funders that want to help the program, and they will hear about a potential grant award in September. Harmony Acres will hold its annual fundraiser Aug. 28.
Cage and Maxsween said they would recommend the program to others.