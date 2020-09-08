This year has been stressful for many in the community, but the Western Slope chapter of the National Association on Mental Illness is hoping to shine a light on the good that is happening.
Executive Director for the Western Slope NAMI Kevin Barclay said he has seen the good things people in Mesa County do every day. To highlight those good things, he is partnering with some other local organizations to have people report random acts of kindness they see everyday. They are planning to have a soft rollout in mid-September.
“I’ve lived in the valley for 23 years now and I have to say one thing, the people in this community are amazing,” Barclay said. “We have so many amazing people in Grand Junction and Mesa County and all of the things they do is just overwhelming to me, but we can’t see it because we’re so tied up with the 24/7 news.”
The idea is to have members of the community call 211, a free number that provides access to health and human services information, and report a kind act they saw in the community. Western Colorado 211 workers will collect the stories and they will be published in several places, Barclay said. They will have a website and Facebook page and are looking into options for publishing them as well. They’ve also received support from Western Colorado Community Foundation, which is providing financial help.
“What if we gave people the ability to pick up the phone, dial 211 and say, ‘Hey I just saw this or that,’” Barclay said. “They’re going to be taking these calls, listening to people and hearing these great stories.”
As these acts are highlighted, Barclay said he hopes they encourage more people to do something kind for another person. He said doing something kind has benefits for everyone.
“We just want to encourage people through September and October to see the random acts of kindness, to share them and then maybe create their own,” Barclay said. “They say when you’re depressed the best thing you can do is help someone else. Even if it’s just a subtle little thing.”
From the coronavirus to the politics, Barclay said people are dealing with a lot of negative information. He said by bringing the positive to light, he hoped it would help people get through this time. He pointed to November’s election when, no matter the outcome, there will be people in the community upset with the result.
“If we can create some momentum behind people thinking kind things, seeing kind things, sharing kind things and creating kind things through September and October, by the time the election comes around… we might be able to build some momentum in a positive way to insulate us some,” Barclay said.