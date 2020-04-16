Health officials at Wednesday’s community briefing provided a look inside Mesa County’s COVID-19 numbers as hospitalizations remain low and no deaths have been reported.
Thirty of Mesa County’s 35 COVID-19 cases have reportedly recovered, according to health officials. The county’s COVID-19 data center reports 34 positive cases, though there had been one case reported as positive by the state that the county ruled as indeterminate.
“We are cautiously optimistic the community is doing the right thing with social distancing and keeping the spread of this disease to a minimum,” Community Hospital CEO Chris Thomas said at the briefing.
At Community Hospital, Thomas said they have one patient suspected of COVID-19 and are waiting on testing for that person. Two patients have been intubated and successfully weaned from their ventilator, he added. One was sent home and the other was sent to an acute care facility.
Thomas provided an update on St. Mary’s Medical Center as well, saying they have seven positive cases. Three of the seven are intubated, but Thomas added that those numbers are down.
“We’re seeing fewer people coming into clinics and we’re encouraged by numbers at hospitals and clinics with very few patients with symptoms,” he said.
HOSPITAL REVENUE WAY DOWN
The economic impact of COVID-19 on area hospitals has been substantial.
Thomas said Community Hospital stopped doing elective surgeries about a month ago and volumes are down 40 to 45%.
“We’ve seen a net drop in our revenue of about $6 million a month. We’re managing, we’re trying to keep our staff employed as much as possible for a potential surge in COVID,” he said.
Thomas said through the federal government’s CARES Act, Community Hospital received a check for $2.5 million on Friday.
“That will go a long way in keeping us open,” he added. “We’re seeing some good things from the federal government to help support the health care system.”
He did make a point to say that patients should still seek out non-COVID-19 care if they need it.
“Continue to take care of yourself. We are seeing a huge drop in our ER visits and a huge drop in clinic visits,” he said.
According to Thomas, the cancer program numbers are way down as well.
“We did not cure cancer in the last month. We know there is still some need out there. Your health care facilities are safe,” he said.
With one COVID-related patient at the hospital and fewer and fewer people coming in, Thomas described it as something of a ghost town right now.
“It’s a surreal feeling. The place is spotless but volumes are way down. It’s kind of spooky,” he said.
HEALTH OFFICIALS STAY POSITIVE
Although he said Mesa County is usually a week or two behind Denver, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr didn’t seem to think a massive surge was on the horizon.
“Thirty of our 35 have recovered. Have we hit a peak? I’m always going to be optimistic about this thing,” Kuhr said.
He said he’s glad they now have the recovered number for people to reference so that there’s not a fear that there are 35 COVID-19 cases lurking in the community.
“We do have tests pending in the federal process. We may see as many as another 20 from that,” he added, but since those were from so long ago, he expected most to be categorized as recovered as well.
According to Kuhr, the county is focused on making sure congregated areas such as community corrections and the jail are safe because a spread inside one of those facilities could be devastating.
CHANGES AT COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS
Mesa County Community Corrections Director Michelle Cooley joined health officials at Wednesday’s briefing to discuss the policy and procedural changes they’ve made at Community Corrections.
Mesa County Community Corrections has a “pandemic plan” for its residential services, which is updated each flu season.
“Although this plan has been in place for 10 years, we’ve never been in a position that calls for the increasing protocols that we now find ourselves,” Cooley said.
One of 30 Community Corrections programs statewide, Cooley said Mesa County Community Corrections houses 200 male and female correction clients serving a wide range of sentences from the courts. There are also specialized programs on-site for mental health and patient treatment as well as another 2,000 clients through community-based programs.
She said they have instituted several new procedures in response to the pandemic, such as limiting in-person contact. Mental health and substance abuse counselors are available by phone, email and in person when needed.
Cooley said that clients financially impacted by the crisis have been given financial waivers, increased phone access and increased hygiene access.
In addition to the changes, public health staff also met with residential clients, who asked any questions that were on their minds. Some of the questions involved the wearing of masks, how to best implement social distancing within the confinement facility and others had questions about their family members’ health and safety.
“She answered questions that ranged from hand-washing to tigers infected with COVID-19,” Cooley said.
She added that the health department has heard a lot of rumors regarding community corrections and asked that if family members have any questions to contact them at 244-3301 and they will answer those directly.
COLLBRAN STAYING IN THE LOOP
A city official also stopped by Wednesday’s briefing to give an update on the small town.
“We’re encouraged by our recent conversations with Mesa County and Mesa County Public Health. They reached out to us and are keeping us in the loop,” Melonie Matarozzo, Collbran Assistant Town Manager said.
She said their next focus will be on economic recovery.