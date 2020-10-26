Students from Central High School and Fruita Monument High School showcased their talents on the gridiron at Stocker Stadium on Thursday. But instead of Hail Marys and screen passes, they executed harmonies and melodies for a crowd of parents and students.
Marching bands have had to be excluded from high school football games in School District 51 to protect people from COVID-19. But that precaution left band directors and students high and dry.
So, the area high schools organized marching band performances with the district so that they could still get a chance to perform what they love.
“It was really important for us to give the kids something to perform for,” said Jeff Mason band director at Palisade High School. “Even though the format is different, to be able to have performances for our parents, for our peers and for ourselves really means a lot to the kiddos.”
The performances began Oct. 13, Mason said, and will end Wednesday with a double header. When arriving, spectators are told to go to the east or west bleachers, depending on the school they’re supporting.
The bands perform for less than eight minutes for each side. When they’re done, the other school comes out and does the same.
What’s unique about this is that this year, it’s less of a competition and more of an organized performance. No one is trying to upstage the other; they’re just happy to perform.
When Fruita Monument High performed, Mason was one of their most obvious supporters. He was cheering and clapping as loud as anyone in the stands.
Then, when Central High performed a medley that included Daft Punk’s hit song “Get Lucky,” the Fruita Monument band cheered louder than anyone else in the stands.
“The thing we’re most proud of is the camaraderie in the district,” said Kathy Joseph, music coordinator for District 51.
These performances have been happening for years, Joseph said. And the pandemic made this year’s all the more important for the students.
Morgan McNair and Elizabeth Kennedy, two drum majors for Fruita Monument, said that they weren’t sure if they were going to be able to perform, but that didn’t dampen their moods too much.
“We didn’t know if we’d be here tonight,” Kennedy said. “Everyone thought that we don’t know how long we’ll be able to practice, so we need to make the most of it.”
That reality only pushed the students in rehearsals and their performances.
“I’ve noticed students being more aware that each performance counts,” McNair said.
The performances wrap up Wednesday at Stocker Stadium with a doubleheader. Get there early, because no one is allowed in past 7 p.m.