Palisade High School senior Sophia Feghali on Wednesday became one of only 50 students in Colorado to receive a 2022 Boettcher Scholarship.
Each year, over 1,500 students apply for the Boettcher Foundation’s scholarship. The four-year scholarship provides up to $20,000 per year for tuition, fees, and other expenses for students attending universities located in Colorado.
“The Boettcher Foundation’s scholarship selection process is competitive and rigorous,” said Boettcher Foundation Director of Programs Tiffany Anderson in a statement by Mesa County Valley School District 51.
“Sophia really stood out with her commitment both in and out of the classroom. We’re proud to have Sophia representing the Boettcher community, and we look forward to seeing how her future leadership positively impacts the state of Colorado.”
Additionally, seven local high school students on the Western Slope, including two in the Grand Valley — Palisade’s Abigail Dickenson and Caprock Academy’s Hayden McDonald — have been selected as 2022 Daniels Fund Scholarship recipients.
The Daniels Fund Scholarship is a four-year scholarship for students from Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah that pays up to $25,000 per year toward a recipient’s tuition, fees, books, supplies, room and board, and other expenses. In total, 240 students from the four states were chosen as Daniels Scholars this year.
Other local students to receive Daniels Fund Scholarships are the Delta High School duo of Oaklee Hughes and Devan Neil, as well as a trio of Montrose High School students: Liam Berryhill, Taylor Foster and Zeke Steenburgen.
D51 HIRES NEW academic officer
District 51 has announced that Jennifer Marsh will serve as the district’s next chief academic officer, starting July 1.
Marsh has been with District 51 since 1998, serving as its executive director of curriculum and learning design since 2019. Between 1998 and 2019, her other positions with the district have included special education teacher/progress monitor at Grand Junction High School, assistant principal at Grand Mesa Middle School and Palisade High School, district special education coordinator, and principal at Grand Mesa Middle School.
“With nearly a quarter century of experience in District 51 and as a former D51 student, I am committed and dedicated to the staff, students, parents, and community that our district supports,” Marsh said in a district statement.
“I look forward to continuing efforts to improve lives and meet the benchmarks of our newly adopted D51 Strategic Plan.”