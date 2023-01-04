David and Michelle Skaff of Grand Junction welcomed twin daughters Emersyn and Talia. The twins were born Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:18 a.m. and 8:23, becoming St. Mary’s Medical Center’s first babies of 2023. Emersyn was born first and weighed in at five pounds, four ounces and measured 17.25 inches. Talia was weighed four pounds, eleven ounces and measured 16.25
The Skaff family celebrated the new year by doubling in size.
Emersyn and Talia were born to Grand Junction’s Michelle and David Skaff at 8:18 a.m. and 8:23 a.m. on Jan. 1, marking the first births at St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2023. The twins were born via c-section at 35 weeks, with Emersyn weighing in at five pounds, four ounces at 17.25 inches long and Talia weighing in at four pounds, 11.7 ounces at 16.25 inches long.
“It’s been a difficult journey. I spent several weeks of my pregnancy in the hospital and on best rest. Each week my pregnancy progressed was a blessing,” Michelle said in a press release by St. Mary’s. “We are overjoyed to have them here. It’s surreal that I finally get to hold them.”
“It’s amazing,” David added. “I don’t think there is anyway else you can describe it. We couldn’t be happier. They already have shown their individual personalities. Emersyn, the big sister, is very talkative. Talia is quieter and content.”
The Skaffs received a gift basket of goodies from St. Mary’s labor and delivery nurses, celebrating the birth of the healthy girls and the start of 2023.
“It’s always exciting to welcome our first baby of the year. This is the first time in recent memory we’ve had twins to start off the year. A big congratulations to Michelle and David,” said St. Mary’s Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Jenn Tuning. “We are happy to support our families with their individualized birth experience whether it be in partnership with our midwives, OB-GYNs, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, or even with the area’s only freestanding birth center at Blooming Babies.”
While St. Mary’s began 2023 by welcoming twins into the world, the first baby born in a Grand Junction hospital was a girl born at Community Hospital at 4:29 a.m.
The baby weighed seven pounds, seven ounces, according to Community Hospital’s press release.
The new parents will be presented with a gift basket from the Community Hospital Foundation containing donated items such as a newborn photo session from Galasso Images, a gift certificate for dinner at Warehouse 25sixty-five, items from Colorado Baby and the Community Hospital Gift Shop, a $100 gift card for Walmart, and a $50 gift card for Body Therapeutics and Medical Massage.
“We are very excited to ring in 2023 in this special way,” said Birth Place at Community Hospital Director Marsha Bagby. “The Birth Place at Community Hospital has been open since March 2016 and we have been extremely humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from the community. We congratulate this wonderful family and all of the families who are welcoming their bundles of joy in 2023.”