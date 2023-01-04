First Babies of 2023

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

 Scott Crabtree

The Skaff family celebrated the new year by doubling in size.

Emersyn and Talia were born to Grand Junction’s Michelle and David Skaff at 8:18 a.m. and 8:23 a.m. on Jan. 1, marking the first births at St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2023. The twins were born via c-section at 35 weeks, with Emersyn weighing in at five pounds, four ounces at 17.25 inches long and Talia weighing in at four pounds, 11.7 ounces at 16.25 inches long.