The housing market in the Grand Valley remains rather stagnant, according to the February Bray Report.
A total of 300 homes were sold in February 2023, down from 450 sales, or 33%, compared to February 2022. Active listings were up from a year ago with 479. The report also indicated that properties in Mesa County are staying on the market for longer. Houses were, on average, staying on the market for 76 days in February, up 55% from a year before.
“It has been pretty slow lately, and a big part of that is because of the economic turbulence and uncertainty we’re seeing nationwide right now,” said Maureen Wixom, a broker associate at Bray Realty. “An uncertain economy makes people sit still.”
Wixom attributes the decrease of buying and selling to an uptick in interest rates. Current rates in Grand Junction are 6.77% for a 30-year fixed loan.
“Things have gotten worse,” Wixom said. “February is worse than January since interest rates have ticked up, over 6.5% generally now. That is the main factor as to why things have slowed. Every time interest rates go up, more people get knocked out of the market.”
The median home price has dropped, however. February was almost identical to February 2022‚ $359,750 to $359,000. But home prices started rocketing up way for much of 2022 before dropping at the end.
The high median price for 2022 was $416,000, then at the end of the year, that had dropped to $370,000.
The high-dollar homes are also slow moving in 2023. So far, there have been 15 homes sold for more than $750,000, and four of those were more than $1 million.
At the end of 2022, 254 homes were sold at more than $750,000, including 72 $1 million-plus homes.
The challenge for people in the real estate world is the uncertainty. Wixom said that six months ago, she and her colleagues foresaw a drop in interest rates by spring 2023. It came as a surprise, Wixom said, when they only increased.
“It wasn’t really what we expected. It makes it hard to predict where the market will go in the near future. I really can’t say, but I think it will be very, very interesting to see how June and July look,” Wixom said.
Because homes are staying on the market for longer, sales are down 33%, according to Wixom. She also attributes the spike in active listings to the increase in time on the market.
“We’re still an attractive place to live for both quality of life and the planned growth there is,” Wixom said. “Honestly, everything is going up, including rent, so if you can get yourself into a house, it will appreciate. There is very little out there that is appreciating as fast as homes. It’s just getting in that is the challenge.”
A look at nearby counties shows similar trends of the real estate market with a drop in sales.
According to information providing by Bray, Montrose County sales are down 41% from February 2022, with 81 sales this past February.
Delta County is down 49%, with 41 homes sold in February. Garfield County had a minor drop with 37 home sales.
As for home prices, Garfield leads the way with a median price of $537,825. That includes $1,175,000 median for Carbondale home prices.
Delta County has a median home price of $417,50 according to the Bray report, and Montrose was at $350,000 for February.