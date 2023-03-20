The housing market in the Grand Valley remains rather stagnant, according to the February Bray Report.

A total of 300 homes were sold in February 2023, down from 450 sales, or 33%, compared to February 2022. Active listings were up from a year ago with 479. The report also indicated that properties in Mesa County are staying on the market for longer. Houses were, on average, staying on the market for 76 days in February, up 55% from a year before.

Tags