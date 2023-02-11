Mesa County landowner Rudy Fontanari lost another appeal Thursday in his long-standing dispute over a closed coal mine that used to operate beneath his land on top of De Beque Canyon.
Fontanari had tried to block the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board from releasing part of a reclamation performance bond in 2020 that had been posted by Snowcap Coal Company, which owns the mine.
The board approved that release, and Fontanari filed a challenge, but was denied because his objections were filed too late.
Fontanari then took the matter to Mesa County District Court, which upheld the board’s decision, which was based on a conflict between a Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety rule and state statute.
The board, and later the district court, ruled that the division’s rule was invalid because it allows challenges to be filed within 30 days of first publication of a proposed decision, while the statute sets that timeline to when such a decision is issued by a governing board.
As a result, Fontanari filed his challenge 35 days after the decision was issued, and 31 days after it was published in The Daily Sentinel, as is required by law.
“We conclude initially that the rule plainly conflicts with (the statute) and is therefore void,” Judge Jerry Jones wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Jaclyn Brown and W. Eric Kuhn.
“This means the board lacked jurisdiction over Fonantari’s request for review,” Jones added. “And we reject Fontanari’s contentions that the board lack authority to refuse to apply the void rule and that the board’s failure to apply the void rule violated his right to due process.”
Fontanari also may be liable for Snowcap’s attorneys fees because the district court ruled that his lawsuit was frivolous.
Fontanari has been under scrutiny by the reclamation board in recent years, in part because of his feud with the mine.
In 2019, Fontanari lost his permit to operate a rock quarry on grounds that he allowed large amounts of irrigation water to flow through his property that poured over the canyon walls, resulting in rock slides that state officials said endangered motorists on Interstate 70.
At the time, Fontanari said he was irrigating his adjacent farm, and any water over the canyon was from runoff that had built up in the closed mine, which he had said wasn’t properly reclamated.
Fontanari, who was fined in the water incident, got his permit to fully operate his rock quarry again last fall.