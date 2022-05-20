Local law enforcement organizations held a memorial vigil honoring fallen officers in Mesa County on Thursday at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Those honored included Mesa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Wayne Weyler, who died of COVID-19 in December; Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Geer, who was shot while responding to a report of a subject with a gun in 2016; Fruita Police Chief Dan Dalley, who died in a motorcycle crash in 2001; Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Wesley Rosette, who died in a car crash in 1951; and Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Edward Innes, who was killed by an escaping suspect in 1906.
Weyler’s name also recently was placed on fallen law enforcement memorials in Golden and Washington, D.C.
“It’s important that we never forget those we work alongside, who put on the uniform everyday, who gave their lives in service to the community,” Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell said.
After the color guard presented the American flag and the Central High School choir sang the Star Spangled Banner, representatives from the Colorado State Patrol, Fruita Police Department, Grand Junction Police Department, Palisade Police Department and Sheriff’s Office presented wreaths to a line of five empty chairs to honor the five officers who died in the line of duty.
Rowell quoted a line engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., which reads, “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.”
That line applied to Sgt. Weyler, Rowell said, who meant a lot to a lot of people as a friend, mentor, father, husband and grandfather.
The vigil took place in the Sheriff’s Office’s training facility, which is named for Geer.
“This is a special place for us,” Rowell said.
“For some, we still hear Deputy Geer’s laughter in the Sheriff’s Office,” Rowell said, saying it’s important to remember the joy Geer brought to those around him.
Rowell thanked the community for attending, saying, “You are the reason we serve, thank you for your faith and trust in us.”