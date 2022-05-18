Recently returned state lawmakers from the 2022 session of the Colorado General Assembly that ended last week told Grand Junction business leaders Tuesday just how much politics can impact a legislative session.
In short, some things end up getting passed that might not otherwise, they said.
“If you look at what the majority party was doing, a lot of it was trying to make Coloradans feel good for the upcoming elections,” Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said at the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel on Horizon Drive.
“At one point in time, there was a bill that came through to lower the gas tax,” Soper added. “I took out my napkin and started adding numbers together, and I figured that the average Coloradan would save $7.20 on this bill, and yet they were counting it as the great bill that would help Coloradans at the fuel pump.”
One action approved by the Democrats who control both the Colorado House and Senate was an early refund check mandated by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights’ revenue caps.
Normally, such refunds are paid out the following year, after taxpayers file their annual returns.
This year, it is to come by this fall, before the November elections. Those refunds are expected to be about $500 per person.
“We had a lot of bills like that where you could definitely tell where the majority party was still focused on trying to go out to the polls, tout to the average Coloradan that we’re helping your lives,” Soper said. “But what they weren’t telling the average Coloradan is that as soon as the 2022 election is over, all of a sudden those taxes and those fees that had been waived ... all of those come right back. It’s all temporary.”
While Republicans likewise introduced bills designed to appease their base, something that both parties often do, few of them passed.
One of those was House Bill 1125, a measure introduced by Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, that would have required a permanent 0.5% reduction in the state’s income tax rate whenever the state takes in more revenue than TABOR allows. Under current law, that already happens, but only for a single tax year. For the 2021 tax year, it was 4.5%.
That bill died in its first hearing on a party-line 7-4 vote in the House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, often called “the kill committee” by members of the minority party.
Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, also spoke at the event warning against water speculators, saying that while it’s already against the law, it is happening.
“Water speculation is illegal, but it is real,” said Coram, who is running for the GOP nomination for the 3rd Congressional District. “Water assets, it’s a billion-dollar industry. It’s something that we really need to manage.”
Coram and Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat whose district includes Delta County, introduced a bill on that subject, one designed to crack down on investment water speculation. That measure, however, was turned into a study of the issue in the Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, but it ultimately didn’t pass.
Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, said he had a conflict and was unable to attend.