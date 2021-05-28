With children and families out floating the Las Colonias River Park behind them, community leaders gathered to celebrate the opening of the park amenity and recognize the work it took, over more than 30 years, to clean up the area and turn it into the park it is today.
The River Park has been open since May of 2020, but the celebration had to be delayed, as most things were, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a year later leaders from the city of Grand Junction, Colorado Mesa University, Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and others came together Thursday afternoon to speak about the impact of the park.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou spoke about the history of the Las Colonias Park, which had previously been the site of a junkyard that was contaminated with uranium mill tailings. In the late 1980s, a group of citizens got together to clean the area up.
“As with most great things in life, it all starts with a vision,” Sherbenou said. “In the mid-1980s Watson Island, not too far from here, was covered in junk cars. In fact, much of the riverfront was covered in junk and was really seen as a dumping ground.”
Brian Mahoney, a member of the Lions Club, worked with other community members to purchase Watson Island and clean it up. Over decades of work, other properties along the river were purchased and the junk and tailings removed.
Throughout this project the community had support from GOCO, which helped with the original Watson Island cleanup with a grant in 1995 to the River Park itself, which used a $350,000 GOCO grant, as well as funding from the Colorado Water Conservation Fund, for its construction.
“GOCO has invested over $46 million in the Grand Valley,” GOCO Executive Director Chris Castilian said. “I like to say pretty quickly you’ll be able to get on a mountain bike up there on the Colorado Mesa and go all the way to the Utah border because of the vision that this community collaboratively has put together for an inclusive opportunity to get outside and recreate. It’s not something you find everywhere.”
The transformation of the riverfront at Las Colonias from junkyard to community park is getting national attention as well. “Las Colonias Park has recently, within the last two weeks, has received the national federal facility excellence in site reuse award from the U.S. EPA — the Environmental Protection Agency,” Sara Woods with the Department of Energy said. “This award is a big deal. It’s one of only four awards that is given across the country each year.”
Many of the speakers, who also included Sarah Schrader with Bonsai Design and Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster, touched on how well used the River Park has been. Sherbenou said the park was designed specifically to be inclusive for more users.
“You see most people out here actually engaging with the river, actually in the river, actually using the tubes, actually swimming around, really enjoying the water,” Sherbenou said. “I think that’s something that we should be really proud of because that’s a very unique thing that we have in Grand Junction.”
The transformation of the area into Las Colonias Park, and incorporating the river into the recreation opportunities, was beyond what Mahoney said he had imagined 30 years ago. However, as the area continues to develop he cautioned that recreation and public benefits should remain the focus.
“As habitational construction goes in, there needs to be a buffer of green between them and the river trail,” Mahoney said. “We need to have apartments incidental to the trail, not a trail incidental to the apartments. Let us never forget that this is our riverfront and our recreation trail system. Don’t let development love it to death.”
There were many partners that made Las Colonias and the River Park possible, Sherbenou said, which included a number of federal and state agencies, as well as local partners. He said going forward it will lead to more people becoming stewards of the Colorado River.
“In the many decades to come this project will deepen our community’s engagement with the river,” Sherbenou said. “It also enhances ecology for wildlife, including the four endangered fish that call this stretch of the Colorado River home.”