A resolution approved in the Colorado Legislature earlier this week urging Congress to approve the Voting Rights Advancement Act isn’t something Colorado should be wasting its time on, two local lawmakers said Thursday.
But those two legislators — Reps. Matt Soper and Janice Rich — regret voting for several amendments offered by fellow Republicans, including one that supports Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in her potentially criminal actions over election security.
While Rich was less clear on which amendments she supported that she now no longer cares for, Soper was more specific, saying no one should be praising people who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots of the U.S. Capitol, and state lawmakers shouldn’t be telling Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein to back off on any possible criminal charges against Peters.
Soper said he was quarantined at his Delta home at the time the Colorado House was debating House Resolution 1004, a non-binding measure that called on Congress to approve the act. While he was participating remotely, as is allowed under temporary COVID rules, he couldn’t see the actual amendments that were being offered by fellow members of his party.
“Had I been able to read the amendments’ text, I would not have voted the way I did,” Soper said. “One amendment in particular impugned the motives of DA Rubinstein in upholding law and order. The Legislature should not be speculating about an investigation that we do not know the facts about. We are not a grand jury, a jury or a judge.”
Soper, Rich and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, voted with some, but not all, fellow Republicans on four amendments that were offered by three GOP legislators, including Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Penrose, who attended the Jan. 6 event and is vying to be his party’s nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., in the fall election.
Those amendments called for such things as a forensic audit of the 2020 general election, questioned the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s win as president, praised people who attended the Jan. 6 riots, and urged removing dead people and undocumented residents from being on voter rolls.
Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, voted in favor of three of those amendments, but against one that praised Peters, called for ending the use of Dominion voting machines, questioned whether Biden is the legitimate president and to decertify election results in states that had enough fraud to have changed the outcome of former President Donald Trump’s loss, even though there has been no evidence to support that claim.
“The Democrats ran a resolution that no one in the General Assembly has read, it hasn’t had a committee hearing and is likely to undergo Washington-style sausage making,” Soper said. “Our job as Colorado legislators is to govern for Colorado.”
Rich said part of her consternation with the voting act is that it is named for the late U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and civil rights activist, saying he, along with a slew of other Democrats, similarly disputed the legitimacy of Trump’s election in 2016, and refused to attend his inauguration.
“I agreed that we should not cede our local elections to the federal government, and we must continue to support our right to peacefully assemble,” Rich said. “But we were unable to sever the various parts of the amendments. If I had to do it over again, I would have voted differently on these surprise amendments that the majority of our (GOP) caucus didn’t even see coming.”
Rich added that the 2020 election “is settled,” and the Legislature shouldn’t involve itself in investigations conducted by prosecutors.
Soper first walked back his votes on the amendments on a Denver radio station program hosted by George Brauchler, a former Arapahoe County district attorney and one-time GOP candidate for Colorado attorney general.
Like some in the GOP, Brauchler has repeatedly said it is a mistake for Republicans to embrace the “big lie,” saying it is a losing strategy.
“We are going to lose if that is the first and biggest thing we’re going to talk about in the Legislature, and if we’re going to carry that message through to November, it is over,” Brauchler said moments before Soper spoke on his KNUS-Radio talk show on Wednesday. “We are not going to win if our message is 2020 was stolen.”
On that show, Soper said the original resolution was an attempt by Democrats to divide the two parties, but the Republicans’ amendments were intended to divide itself.
“It impacts us (Republicans) because it tells someone in suburbia Colorado, ‘Hey, the Republicans who want to take back power, maybe they’re not completely sane,’ ” Soper said. “That’s the subtle message that’s being sent back here, and that’s what’s troubling to me because I believe that, if we’re on the cusp of taking back power, we need to show the people of Colorado that we’re ready to govern.”
While Rich is running unopposed for Senate District 7 to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, Soper is facing Nina Anderson in the June GOP primary.