While local state legislators said they had several successes in the Colorado Legislature this year, they still bemoaned some of the things majority Democrats did during the 2021 session that ended last week.
In addition to numerous bills to disperse state and federal money to help Colorado residents and businesses recover from the pandemic economy, lawmakers also passed a few bills dealing with several other controversial things, such as long term transportation funding and allowing agricultural workers to unionize.
To the three area lawmakers who spoke to the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual post-session breakfast Tuesday, many of those bills showed a clear urban-rural divide.
“You hear my colleagues talk about an attack on rural Colorado, it’s because of that centralization of government in the Denver-Boulder area (under Democrats) that is really spreading out and creating havoc among the rural communities,” said Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, referring to the farm workers union bill.
Another measure that caused Republicans some consternation, particularly for members in the Colorado House, was HB1266, a bill that sets strict new air quality standards for oil and gas drillers, utilities and manufacturers by 2030.
Scott, Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, the three legislators who spoke at Tuesday’s event, said that measure came up fast, and was so amended in the final hours of the session that House members weren’t able to fully read it, much less oppose it.
Coram said that happened after Gov. Jared Polis threatened to veto a similar measure, SB200, because it gave the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission too much authority in setting those air emission caps.
Because of that veto threat, much of that bill was dumped into HB1266 in the Senate, and pushed through by Democrats on the final day of the session. As a result, House members were caught off-guard when it returned to their chamber for a final vote.
“We got a bill that was originally 15 pages,” Rich said. “Once we got it on the House floor, it still had the same name, but it was a completely different bill because a 25-page amendment had been added.”
Coram said he worked to get representation on the state’s boards and commissions to be more geographically diverse, and lost one attempt to require that of all such governor-appointed panels. By law, most already require at least one person from the Western Slope, but those laws are looser when it comes to party affiliation.
Though he failed to get that done, primarily because of an objection from Polis, he did manage to get a fairer split on the Broadband Development Board, which doles out state grant money to boost internet connectivity.
Under House Bill 1109 that Coram partly sponsored, that 11-member board now requires at least three Democrats, three Republicans and three unaffiliated voters. Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, also co-sponsored that bill. He couldn’t attend Tuesday’s breakfast, but did have a statement read to the audience.
Still, the entire exercise made Coram realize that it isn’t just Democrats who control the Legislature, but the Democratic governor, he said.
“I will be very blunt. This the first time that I have really witnessed one person running all three branches of government,” Coram said. “To describe so you understand how it may have felt, if you were to schedule an endoscopy, a root canal and a colonoscopy without benefit of drugs, that was our session.”