Mesa County Veterans Service Officer Anthony Lee, left, and Purple Heart recipient Jerry Harris smile after an awarding ceremony for the retired veteran at the Mesa County Workforce Center on June 28, 2023.
Mesa County Veterans Service Officer Anthony Lee, left, Purple Heart recipient Jerry Harris and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pose for a picture after an awarding ceremony at the Mesa County Workforce Center on June 28, 2023.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pins a Purple Heart medal on Jerry Harris during a special medal ceremony at the Mesa County Workforce Center on Wednesday. Harris was wounded in the Vietnam War, but he was never awarded the medal by the Marine Corps. Boebert’s office got involved in 2021 and the medal was awards 18 months later. Below left, Mesa County Veterans Service Officer Anthony Lee, left, Harris and Boebert pose after the medal ceremony.
Purple Heart recipient Jerry Harris and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert look at Harris’ newly awarded Purple Heart Certificate during an awarding ceremony at the Mesa County Workforce Center on June 28, 2023.
