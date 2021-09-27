As it regards John Otto’s Wall, the operative word is ‘wall.’
At least I think that’s the turn of phrase I want. I’ve always assumed “operative word” to be a stand-in for “important,” but it occurs to me I’ve never really explored the specific use of that cliché. I hope “operative” doesn’t mean something similar, but slightly different from “important” that won’t work in this context.
— Opens another tab to search —
Nah, we’re good.
Anyway, the “wall” referenced in Otto’s Wall, a switchback section of the Palisade Plunge, is no bit of hyperbole.
Standing below the rim of Grand Mesa, it’s difficult to imagine how a trail was threaded up that vertical cliff face.
Standing atop the wall, however, it’s a little easier to appreciate the vision of the route.
On a recent fall day — one of those real fall days, not one of those 90-degree affairs that might as well be June, save for the angle of the sun — I ventured up to the rim of Grand Mesa to take a peak at what could become the county’s most famous single-track.
I didn’t take my bike on this trip because I’m blessed with a mostly objective view of my own skill level.
The Palisade Plunge, particularly during its construction, was described as existing in two stages, bisected by Lands End Road.
The lower phase connecting all the way down into wine country is a commitment. About 16 miles long and not a lot of options beyond making your way down into Palisade.
The top section, however, affords a few breaks and options for those who want to take a piecemeal approach to the 32-mile route.
For our purposes, a friend and I opted to hike a 3-or-so mile section leaving from Shirttail Point, down Otto’s Wall and toward Lands End Road.
This trail head sits just off Lands End Road as it runs along the rim of Grand Mesa toward the old Raber Cow Camp. We opted to take Colorado Highway 65 up the mesa, saving the investigation of washboard conditions up Lands End Road for a later date.
Shirttail Point drops you off about 12 miles into the full journey and right at the doorstep of one of the trail’s marquee features.
Otto’s Wall appears a few feet after an informational sign letting you know the challenges of the trail and the geography of where you’re at, where you’ve been, and where you’re going.
The switchback cut seemingly into a vertical rock face is impressive, particularly for how navigable the route is in conditions where you wouldn’t expect such smooth traversing.
The route itself was not as daunting as I envisioned, though I still have no plans to ride it.
Once through the switchbacks, the trail continues its drop down the mesa at a flowing, scenic pace along soft soils. In fact, except for the first 100 yards, the path is something even I could handle on two wheels.
The singletrack weaves through aspens and stretches of open meadows crossing one of my favorite biomes in the county.
The terrain that lives just below Grand Mesa’s rim, but before the terrain changes to desert, is some of the most charismatic you’ll find as aspen trees interplay with scrub oak, giving you an approximation of the changing elevation.
We took our first look at this part of the trail after a rainstorm the night before that left some ominous clouds behind for the next day.
Between the weather and the trail’s reputation, I assumed we’d be the only ones on it, but I was pleasantly surprised to see a dozen or so riders of various groups and ages sending it through the trees.
I was equally charmed to cross paths with a pair of bow hunters taking advantage of the new access route to poke around for some hidden elk habitat.
I doubt I’ll ever ride the Plunge in its entirety, particularly the imposing-sounding lower half, but finally getting a look at the thing at least inspired me to think I can take a few bites at it.
When we hiked the Shirttail Point section, we popped out at Lands End Road — about mile 14 of the complete trail and only a couple miles from Shirttail Point — and hiked the road back up.
Road walking isn’t the most inspiring hike in the world, but there’s something satisfying about a good loop.
The same concept could be easily replicated by shuttling a bike, as could riding the upper portions of the trail that begin at Mesa Top.
That’s probably where I’ll begin when I look to ride the thing, though I’ll be sure to walk the wall.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.