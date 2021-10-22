ABOVE: Fruita Monument drum majors Brooke Burkey and Cloie Carmosino will compete in the state marching band competition alongside their band. RIGHT: Quinn Regan, Central High School drum major, recieves a plaque for his marching band during the state championship qualifier at Stocker Stadium on Thursday.
Quinn Regan, Central High School drum major, recieves a plaque for his marching band during the state championship qualifier at Stocker Stadium on Thursday.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
Central High School’s marching band performs during the Colorado West Marching Band Festival at Stocker Stadium on Oct. 2. Central will compete in the state competition.
The marching bands of all four D51 high schools are heading to the state competition after playing their hearts out at the Western Slope state qualifier at Stocker Stadium on Thursday.
The day was vindicating for the band directors and kids who missed out on competitions last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These kids work so hard every day and take a lot of pride in what they do. This means a lot for them after COVID last year,” said Ryan Crabtree, band director at Fruita Monument High School. “I’m so proud of them.”
Twelve schools competed — four from 1A, two from 2A, one from 3A, four from 4A and one from 5A — and nine qualified for the state tournament. In 4A, Central placed first and Grand Junction placed third. Palisade was the lone 3A school and Fruita was the lone 5A school.
Frutia’s performance — which included pipe boxes, purple drapes and slow-burning music that reaches an emphatic ending — netted them a score of 74.95. That was the best overall score of the day and the sixth best in all of 5A.
“The kids are pumped. Next week is state, and that’s the culmination of all of their hard work,” Crabtree said.
The state competition for 4A and 5A is on Oct. 29-30 at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The top 20 schools from each classification qualified. Central’s score of 73.45 is the tenth-best in 4A and Grand Junction’s 67.4 score ranks 15th.
Palisade scored 69.25 for the third best mark in 3A. Palisade, along with the 1A and 2A schools, will compete in their state competitions at CSU Pueblo on Nov. 1.
Grand Junction’s score was an improvement over the score at the Colorado West Marching Band Festival on Oct. 2. But that’s not what band director Isaac Lavadie was most excited about.
He’s ecstatic that his kids have another opportunity to experience the state competition in Colorado Springs. Instead of performing in front of an engaged crowd at an 8,000-seat stadium, they’ll perform in the 46,692-seat Falcon Stadium with everyone cheering.
“The seniors get another shot at state and show the young kids that state is a real competition, not just something they made up,” Lavadie said. “To get those kids into the stadium, it’s unlike anything here. It’s too bad they only get to do it once a year but at least they get to do it.”