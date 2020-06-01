With District 51’s graduation plans undecided until June 22 and a tight schedule for beginning their careers, many local high school graduates who are bound for the military thought they wouldn’t receive any recognition before leaving the Grand Valley because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central High School and the Grand Junction Army Recruiting Office were both determined for that not to be the case.
On Friday, May 22, Central hosted a special ceremony for 10 Central and two Palisade graduates whose next stop is boot camp. In a drive-thru ceremony in the parking lot, families drove to the school and the graduates exited the car to get their diploma to the “cheers” (or honks) from those in attendance.
“It was very nice of Central,” said Palisade graduate Dakota Tofsrud, who’s joining the Army. “I’m glad the district allowed us to do anything because, for a while there, it looked like the district wasn’t going to do anything. The fact they did anything is great. I was really happy just to get some recognition. It’s not the biggest deal to me, I didn’t necessarily need other people’s approval or recognition for (finishing high school), but it was really great they decided to do something and I was happy to participate.”
Tofsrud was joined at the ceremony by fellow Palisade graduate Isaac Johnson, one of two in the ceremony enlisting with the Marines (the other being Central’s Bryce Jacobson).
Three of the Central graduates who attended the ceremony — Shawn Adkins, Justice Golightly and Benjamin Johnston — have already left town for the Army. Tristin Sharp is also joining the Army, but he doesn’t have to report to Denver until June 7.
“For me, it’s about serving my country,” Sharp said. “I saw it as something I wanted to do with myself because I think it’d be amazing. It’s cool to serve your country.”
Sharp, Tofsrud and nine other Army enlistees remaining in the area were treated to a special surprise by the Grand Junction Army Recruiting Office a week later.
For about three hours Friday morning, the office held a two-vehicle mini-parade that drove past their homes. Both trucks sported an American flag on one side and an Army flag on the other as their speakers blasted music.
“We felt bad for the students not being able to be recognized for graduating,” said Army Staff Sgt. and local recruiter Gary Bell. “We actually made yard signs for them. We just want to recognize the seniors that continue to strive forward and taking that step to want to serve their country.”
The district and recruiting office’s aims were to provide military-bound seniors some semblance of recognition after their final semester and graduation plans were upended by a public health crisis. Those efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
With the celebrations out of the way, local graduates now turn toward a near future of training far from home. Both Tofsrud and Sharp are heading to Fort Benning, Georgia, for basic training in June.
“At first, I was going to be pushed back a long ways, but then they actually set it back to June 8 because they’re starting to ship people out,” Sharp said. “Our commanders are saying that, as long as you stay in regulations with the pandemic, they can ship people out. At first, it was going to be bad, but now it’s mostly the same. It’s just weird because now you have to go through more different processes. I have to get more vaccinations.”
Both will be quarantined for two weeks after arriving in Georgia, part of the Army’s policy for new soldiers to ensure the coronavirus can’t spread. New soldiers will use that time to read and study to train their brain before they’re allowed to train their bodies.
Joining the military during a pandemic will come with its unique challenges, but for new enlistees hoping to serve the United States, it’s worth it.
“I had a friend of mine in high school who decided he was going to go in,” Tofsrud said. “I didn’t really see him afterward, but the way he talked about it was kind of inspirational. Then I decided to look more into the Rangers, and I saw they were the baddest of the bad. I decided I want to be part of that.”