Getting shipping containers to offload in Grand Junction has emerged as a critical issue for businesses in Mesa County and western Colorado and local officials have been working behind the scenes to figure out how to persuade the railroad companies to allow for it.
At the annual Western Colorado Economic Summit on Thursday, a panel of local experts discussed the issue and what is being done about it. DT Swiss CEO and General Manager Chip Barbieri said his company, which manufactures bike parts in Grand Junction, didn’t used to worry much about freight shipping.
“For DT Swiss, as a manufacturer, freight used to not be a big topic,” Barbieri said. “I can remember earlier in my career, freight was not such a big deal. It wasn’t that expensive. Who cares if the truck or the train has to go halfway across the country? It didn’t matter.”
That has changed, he said and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse. The extra time to truck parts to Grand Junction and the unpredictability of the trucking due to weather through mountain passes present a real problem.
“The unpredictability of this region versus being closer to a port is also playing into it,” Barbieri said. “For us, our costs are higher, it takes longer to freight things in and out and because we can’t trust it so much, COVID made this worse, we have to take action behind the scene to prepare for plan B and plan C. That’s expensive.”
Rocky Mountain Rail and Storage Co-Owner Greg Cole said his company is capable of unloading freight from the railroad, but there are issues for the rail companies that make allowing containers to unload difficult.
“The challenges with bringing containers from Denver is coming through the tunnels,” Cole said. “They can’t go two high. They can bring one container through, but they can’t stack them. So that’s a cost for them.”
That isn’t an issue with trains coming from Salt Lake City, Cole said, and so far Union Pacific has not said no to the idea of bringing containers into Grand Junction, but they haven’t said yes either.
Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office Senior Engineer Dean Bressler said a group of stakeholders including Rocky Mountain Rail, local officials and Colorado Department of Transportation has been meeting regularly to address the problem.
So far, a lot of work has gone into assessing the freight need in the community. Bressler shared a map showing the daily trips for trucks coming from Denver to Grand Junction. Audience members suggested also looking at trips from Salt Lake City, as well as the economic impact from not having container shipping and the environmental impact of getting trucks off Interstate 70.
Going forward, Bressler said they will continue meeting with partners on the issue and collecting more information to bring to the railroad companies showing the need in the community.
“We know that Grand Valley businesses are interested in leveraging rail shipments to access national and international markets to increase freight capacity that is not fully reliant on the I-70 corridor,” Bressler said.