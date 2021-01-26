Elected officials from numerous Western Slope counties and municipalities are hoping to ratchet up the call on President Joe Biden not to reverse a decision to relocate the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction.
In a letter to Colorado’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, the 22 local elected officials and a handful of other business and economic development entities that signed it invited them to a special roundtable discussion on the merits of keeping the headquarters in town, saying the decision is not only good for the BLM, but the local economy as well.
“The BLM headquarters should be located in a place where there is actually BLM land, giving citizens and impacted stakeholders who depend on these lands better access to agency leadership,” the letter reads.
“Unfortunately, because the move was completed under the Trump Administration, it became severely politicized,” the letter says. “The BLM HQ moved to put the organization more in touch with the communities that depend on them, not because President Trump wanted to weaken the Department of the Interior.”
If the letter, which Mesa County commissioners approved signing Monday, is meant to sway the two senators to backing to keep the headquarters out West, it isn’t needed. That’s because Bennet and Hickenlooper have sent a letter of their own to President Biden asking the same thing.
“A full headquarters in Colorado would not only grow the western Colorado economy, but also send an important signal that rural America is an appropriate place for such a prestigious institution,” the senators wrote to the new president last week.
In their letter, the two senators called for expanding the Grand Junction headquarters to the size it initially was intended, saying the BLM only moved 41 positions to town when it originally was to be much more.
The BLM ended up relocating about 200 positions to various western cities, keeping 60 legislative, regulatory and public affairs positions in Washington, D.C.
“Now more than ever the BLM must work at its highest capacity as climate change drives more catastrophic wildfires and severe drought across the West,” the senators told Biden. “We believe that such an effort (to move the headquarters) must be more than symbolic and must include the staff and resources to improve management and protect our public lands.”
While a bipartisan group of state and regional elected representatives — including Gov. Jared Polis — have been actively engaged in calling on the new administration to keep the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction, one has hardly said anything about it.
Newly elected U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-3rd, has issued no statements nor signed onto any letters urging the new president to keep the BLM in Grand Junction. Instead, Boebert issued a single tweet that didn’t call for that to happen, though it did support the BLM relocation.
“Great bipartisan briefing today hosted by @Interior on the @BLMNational Headquarters in Grand Junction,” Boebert tweeted last week. “The move is already saving millions of dollars each year & nearly 180 jobs have moved out West closer to the people & the land they manage.”
Boebert is expected to release a statement about the BLM headquarters later today.
The local letter was signed by various county and municipal officials in Mesa, Garfield, Delta, Moffat, Montrose, Grand and Rio Blanco counties, along with Colorado Mesa University, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Club 20, the Associated Governments of Northwestern Colorado and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.