County assemblies to choose candidates in this June’s primary will go forward as planned on Saturday, but most of it will be virtual, at least for the delegates.
Under emergency rules approved by the Colorado Legislature and an executive order signed by the governor on Tuesday, the state’s major parties were given wide leeway in how to conduct this month’s local assemblies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because state health officials have called for the cancellation of any events of 50 or more people to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the Legislature scrambled to pass House Bill 1359, which set aside some state laws governing how party assemblies and conventions are supposed to work.
At the same time that Gov. Jared Polis signed that bill into law on Tuesday, he also issued an executive order addressing the matter. Both documents give the parties several options, including changing how delegates vote for candidates for various offices, how proxy votes are handled and the number of delegates it takes to constitute a quorum.
Polis’s executive order also suspends any requirements for public meetings or in-person transactions, allowing the parties to do their own version of mail-in ballots.
While the temporary new rules will extend the time it takes to complete voting, the rule that the names of candidates who qualify for the June 30 primary election are submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office remains at 60 days before that election.
Here in Mesa County, Republican Party chairman Kevin McCarney said the assembly will go on at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but all of it will be done remotely.
The six candidates vying for two county commissioner seats — a seventh is trying to petition on — will gather at the party’s headquarters and give their nomination speeches via Facebook and YouTube, with delegates already chosen at the party caucuses earlier this month watching online.
Delegates are allowed to attend in person, but are strongly advised not to come, and may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles.
The following Monday, those delegates will start voting one by one in person at the GOP office and will have until until 7 p.m. Wednesday to do so. Older delegates or people who are concerned about coming into the office for health reasons can either have their ballots picked up in the parking lot outside the office or have them picked up at their homes if they request it.
All ballots will be placed in a secure box that won’t be opened until voting is complete.
“Obviously, we can’t do the big get-everybody-together event, so we’re trying to do it as fair for the candidates and as safe for our voters as we possibly can,” McCarney said. “We’re going to start checking in delegates at about 7:30 in the morning and start filming at 9 (with candidate speeches).”
Candidates vying for Mesa County commission District 1 are Cody Davis, Michael Day and Ray Scott. For District 3, the candidates are Matthew Diers, James “JJ” Fletcher and Janet Rowland. A fourth candidate for District 3, Robert “Bob” Prescott, is trying to petition onto the ballot.
For county Democrats, the local party is looking at a hybrid process using proxy votes, but it doesn’t have to worry too much about when it comes to candidates. There are no contested primary candidates in any commissioner race, and with former Gov. John Hickenlooper dropping out of the caucus process — he’s already petitioned on — it’s just a matter of delegates voting for Andrew Romanoff for the U.S. Senate seat.