Tuesday is Election Day and the major political parties in Mesa County both expect success in the polls.
A race of particular interest is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert hopes to retain her seat in congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Both the Mesa County Democrats and Mesa County Republicans expect their respective party’s candidate to emerge victorious on Nov. 8.
“We’re forecasting that Adam Frisch will win a very close race,” said Scott Beilfuss, co-chairman of the Mesa County Democrats.
Beilfuss said that, despite Frisch having a “good stand on the issues important to Western Colorado”, it isn’t so much Frisch himself that people are excited about but rather a frustration towards Boebert.
“I think a lot of people are just sick of Boebert,” Beilfuss said. “We have big serious issues here, and Boebert doesn’t have a clue. She doesn’t know what her shoe size is, much less what the issues are.”
The Mesa County Republicans, however, are confident that Boebert will secure the victory in a race that she is favored in.
“We’re confident that we’re gonna win just about every office in Mesa County and we think we’re going to have a good night statewide,” said Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party.
McCarney said that he was disappointed with a perceived “lack of coverage” on Frisch, who McCarney described as “corrupt.”
Despite McCarney’s frustrations, he remains confident that his party’s constituency is aware.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect the voter turnout. I think across the Western Slope in particular people are very angry right now. This is just another example of that,” McCarney said.
On the issues, McCarney underscored water and inflation as two of the biggest for him and his party. For Beilfuss, he emphasized health care costs, affordable housing and water as some of the bigger issues for the Democrats in Mesa County.
It does not come as a surprise that the county’s opposing political parties don’t share a voting direction when it comes to this year’s ballot measures.
Facing opposition from the Republican Party, ballot measures 2A, 2B and 2C are supported by the Democrats. Increasing lodging tax and short-term rental taxes is a point of contention between the two parties with little overlap.
“We voted yes on 2A and 2C which we strongly support, whereas 2B has been more of a toss up,” Beilfuss said.
McCarney said that the money needed to try and address the cost of living can be done without raising taxes.
“We’re not in favor of 2A or 2B. Taxes don’t need to be raised because the money is there already. This could be self-financed, which is why we’re against those ballot measures,” McCarney said.
One thing both men and their respective parties do agree on are the current demographic changes in Mesa County.
Beilfuss noted the increasing minority populations in the county as well as an influx of younger, more moderate voters moving to the Grand Valley.
“Locally there’s a tsunami of people registering as unaffiliated, especially young people. Both the Democrats and Republicans are losing voters,” Beilfuss said. “It makes it much harder to get an idea of where things will go because of that.”
Still, Beilfuss thinks that significant growth and demographic shifts will be minimal, as people will be deterred from relocating to the area because of current water and infrastructure challenges and coupled by the county’s declining birth rates.
On the state level, McCarney is excited about the potential of a woman governor in Colorado. Of over 38 governors since Colorado achieved statehood, none have been female, something McCarney feels isn’t acknowledged by those outside the GOP with regards to gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl.
“Ganahl would be the first woman governor in Colorado history,” McCarney said. “Nobody is talking about that other than our side. Only our side.”
Election day is November 8. Coloradans can submit their ballot no later than November 8 at 7 p.m. MST.
“It’s going to be an interesting election, let’s just put it that way,” McCarney said.