In response to all of the confusion and anger she’d seen since the pandemic started, local physician Elvi Whiteford took it upon herself to answer all of the COVID-19 questions she could.
Dr. Whiteford, a physician with Appleton Clinics, started the Facebook group “Medical Provider Keeping Grand Junction Educated and Supported” for the community to ask her the questions on their minds regarding the pandemic.
Whiteford, who has two school-aged kids and a husband working from home, spends several hours a night looking at and responding to inquiries on the page.
“I remember it was on a Saturday when I started and it was out of a place of not knowing how to help,” she said.
Her hope was that as a physician at Appleton, Grand Junction locals would find her to be a trustworthy source.
“Being a small, local, family medicine doctor, sometimes I am just sharing the information (that’s already out there) but because they know it’s coming from a place that’s local, I’m hoping I can continue to be trusted,” she said.
Most of the information Whiteford has been sharing has come from the Centers for Disease Control and Mesa County Public Health and through other official sources.
Over the past few weeks she answered community concerns on COVID-19 testing and tracking, addressed Colorado Mesa University student Cody Lyster’s death and what activities people can and should still be doing.
Whiteford started the group on March 20. By April 15, her Facebook group has more than 2,500 members and is filled with Whiteford’s insights on the pandemic.
“It’s gotten bigger than I thought it ever would have. As I scroll down, I can’t believe it’s been three weeks,” she said. “I wasn’t anticipating the continual questioning or the volumes of questions I’d receive.”
One of her first thoughts before starting up the page was whether she was even allowed to do so under HIPAA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. She said when she first came up with the idea, she reached out to a medical malpractice company to see if she was taking too big a risk.
Whiteford said the advice she got was all extremely positive and said social media was a great place for a discussion on medical advice given the current crisis.
“I don’t know everything about COVID-19. I’m actively learning and reading from reputable sources,” she said. “I can spend anywhere from one to five hours answering questions and following up with people’s concerns.”
One of the first questions she received and responded to on March 21 was “Is there a test for COVID-19?”
Weeks later, on Monday, Whiteford said she received a message from one of the members of the group who was concerned about a fight they overheard between their neighbors.
“Am I a crisis counselor for domestic violence? No,” she said. “But am I a resource for someone who felt vulnerable?”
Whiteford said she took time with her response and got up early the next day to finish, researching local domestic violence resources in the community.
She posted about the dangers of abuse and included several local resources, including numbers for the domestic abuse hotline, adult protective services and child protective services.
The efforts have been lauded by others in the health care community.
“I’ve had several colleagues give a me thumbs-up,” Whiteford said.