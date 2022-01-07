Colorado officials from both sides of the political divide stayed mostly quiet Thursday about the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-3rd, tweeted nothing about it, but did wish Eric Trump, one of the sons of former President Donald Trump, a happy birthday.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-2nd, tweeted, “Those who attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power failed. We returned to the floor. We certified the election. We did our jobs.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., however, went further.
Bennet, who is running for re-election this year, said in a speech on the floor of the Senate on Thursday that Congress owes something to the 158 million Americans who voted for Trump or President Joe Biden in 2020.
“This is our choice. We either save this democracy, which I believe we will, or we let it go,” Bennet said. “And it’s going to be on us. And if we let it go, generations of Americans are going to indict us for that. And if we save it, I believe they’ll celebrate the work we did here.”
Meanwhile, one of the Republicans hoping for the chance to run against Bennet in the fall, state Rep. Ron Hanks, continued to defend what people did that day in Washington, D.C.
Hanks, who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot but didn’t go into the Capitol Building, continues to make claims that the 2020 election was stolen and that outside agitators, and not Trump supporters, were responsible for the riots.
“The federal government has had to concede it placed informants and agitators at the events, and we have videos of them encouraging people to enter the Capitol, and those recording it questioning the motives of the agitators,” Hanks said in a statement.
The Colorado Democratic Party called Hank’s statements “unhinged,” saying Hanks continues to double-down on this claims despite evidence to the contrary.
“The election conspiracy rant consisted of lies about polling, promotion of his own big lie lawsuit against the secretary of state, and attacks on the media,” the party said in a press release. “It’s clear Ron Hanks is too extreme.”