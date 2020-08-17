Like many industries in Mesa County, a serious economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by the real estate business this year.
Since May, active residential listings have drastically decreased from their yearly average. According to July’s Bray Real Estate Report, listings were down 46% from July 2019, going from 794 to 431.
However, unlike previous months, other data shows the local industry’s efforts to bounce back.
For example, 424 houses were sold in July, a 12% increase from last year. Reduced regulations have played a significant role in that rise.
“What that’s reflective of is that nothing is lasting on the market very long,” said Bray Realtor John Duffy. “Even though we have reduced inventory, I think there’s pent-up demand, especially with people moving into the area getting what comes available.
“I don’t know if I would characterize it as a bounce back, but since we’ve been able to show houses, we have to wear masks and use sanitizer and all those things. I was out yesterday for five hours showing houses, so it’s a lot easier to show properties now.
“People are in the market looking for homes, for sure.”
Sales have suffered this year, yet the industry’s vigorous summer has resulted in 2,171 units being sold through the first seven months of 2020, only a 3% decrease from the same period in 2019.
The median price for homes has risen this year from $250,000 to $275,000.
“I think the real estate market is very good right now,” said Realty Metro Brokers Realtor Dee Dee Hansen. “We have increases in prices. Our supply is lower, and our demand is high. It’s a good market for sellers, and buyers are pretty diligent about making good offers.”
Despite the rise in sold homes, active residential listings have consistently decreased monthly, from 605 in April to 555 in May to 496 in June and another decrease of 65 last month.
This has led to a bounce back of sorts for local construction companies. There were 419 building permits granted through the end of July, one more than the same time in 2019. Outside of 2018, when 490 were granted in seven months, this year has seen the most granted building permits in the county by the end of July since 2008.
“Builders and developers are trying to find land to put subdivisions in, and builders are trying to build homes to increase that inventory,” Duffy said. “You can create new inventory if people are living in the houses. The answer to low inventory is new construction. If builders build another 100 homes, and I’m just pulling that out of the air, then they’re going to sell those either to people who are new moving here or people who live here who are wanting to move up from a smaller home to a nicer, newer home, and when they do that, their home is vacant and available for sale, and that adds to the inventory, too.”