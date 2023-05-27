A boater clings to his watercraft on Plateau Creek this past Sunday. He fell out in the swift waters that have swelled with heavy runoff from the mountains and was swept downstream. He was able to make it to shore safely.
Sand bags have been placed along the Colorado River near the Los Colonias Park area. The Colorado River near Palisade was discharging at between 17,000 and 17,500 cubic feet per second, well above the median for this time of year, which is around 8,000 cfs, and the Gunnison River near Grand Junction is discharging at around 13,000 cfs, also well above the median of around 6,500 cfs.
Dale Shrull
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Scott Crabtree
The Colorado and Gunnison Rivers are wild places even in the best of times, but current conditions have kept local rescuers especially busy.
The Grand Junction Fire Department has conducted five river rescues since May 1, according to spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis. Training for river rescues has been a priority for the department of late, as people have underestimated the current conditions and their own skill levels.