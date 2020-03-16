As more and more events are canceled and fewer and fewer people leave their homes because of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, local restaurateurs are scrambling to keep their businesses operational while ensuring that customers and staff remain healthy.
Area restaurants have taken on extra cleaning measures beyond what is recommended by standard protocols and recommendations from the local and state health departments.
In Grand Junction, Bin 707 and TacoParty Executive Chef and Owner Josh Niernberg said both operations have taken to wiping down door handles after every entry and regularly cleaning bathroom doors. The businesses also have a very aggressive sick policy, not allowing anyone feeling remotely ill to come to work.
“We’re doing everything we can to make it a safe place to eat and support everyone,” he said.
But he does have temporary concerns about his business as he noticed sales drop roughly 20% at the end of last week. Restaurants commonly run on thin margins and Niernberg has been thinking of ways to keep the business going if fewer customers come out to eat.
Starting today, Bin 707 will be open for dinner only starting at 4 p.m. each day. Some staff will shift to working on launching a Bin Burger pop-up location at Dinner Party, next to TacoParty, at 126 S. Fifth St., Niernberg said.
He’s also thought about converting to take-out only, if necessary, and hopes to remain open to support his staff.
“If the community can continue to stay pretty healthy, hopefully we can maintain business for some time,” he said. “But none of us know where this is going to end.”
Up the road at Il Bistro Italiano, Manager Lori Smith said the restaurant has done good business lately, but she’s seen cancellations with some of the bigger parties or from those who were booking when planning a visit from out of the area.
The restaurant has initiated similar cleaning techniques to Bin 707 and TacoParty and removed some tables from the dining area to provide more separation between parties.
Owner Brunella Gualerzi has been in Italy during the outbreak and informed those who follow the restaurant’s Facebook page that she will be in the country until at least early April.
She was slated to come home last week after visiting her mother in Bibbiano, a town in the central and northern part of the country.
The country has since closed its borders.
In Palisade, the Palisade Cafe announced late Saturday that it was shutting down its dining room and switching to curbside pickup only. It is also considering home delivery.
We’re happy to inform you that this includes all our menu items, including all paella versions,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.
Other area eateries have since followed suit, announcing over the weekend they would transition to takeout and delivery-only until further notice.
At Hot Tomato, a popular pizzeria in Fruita, co-owner Jen Zeuner said the restaurant has still been busy and she and the staff have come up with safety plans for each day to keep the business extra clean.
“We want to let people know we’re going the extra mile to make sure they’re safe and the staff is safe,” she said. “I think we’re trying to be proactive and not reactive.”
Meanwhile, she’s seen more takeout orders and has some long-range concerns on getting products from outside the area if shipping is shut down at some point.
Theo Otte, chef and co-owner of downtown’s 626 on Rood said his business has taken a hit as a result of the virus.
He said he’s received mixed reactions from people unsure if they should still go out to eat to those realizing that day-to-day life will be different for some time. However, he said there is still interest in visiting the restaurant.
“People are still making reservations for the coming days and weeks, which says to me that there is still optimism out there,” he said.
These anecdotes and concerns are echoed at the state level, where Colorado Restaurant Association Communications Director Laura Shunk says some restaurants are seeing their business down between 20% and 50%.
Restaurants as a whole, she said, have worked rigorously to prevent the spread of the virus as they consistently work to prevent other germs and illnesses from affecting their customers year-round.
Many eateries are enacting extra protocols during this time, including set times to wash hands each hour, providing handwashing guidance and adding sanitizing stations around the restaurant.
As a whole though, dining is down.
“Large reservations and private parties are especially prone to cancellation,” Shunk said in an email. “Many restaurants are also ramping up delivery and takeout options to accommodate customers who are either not feeling well or don’t feel comfortable dining in.”