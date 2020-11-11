Three of the 13 public schools and colleges that received money this week in the first round of education grants from a new program designed to help students deal with the COVID-19 pandemic are from the Western Slope.
Of the $32.7 million in federal money that Gov. Jared Polis’ Response, Innovation and Student Equity Fund, or RISE, that was awarded, about $4.7 million went to the three Western Slope educational facilities: Montrose County School District RE-1J, the Silverton School District in San Juan County and Fort Lewis College in Durango.
The bulk of the rest went primarily to schools on the Front Range. A main priority of where the money is to go is to rural schools and those that serve students in low-income or minority households.
The money is from a $3 billion holdout for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, allotted through the federal CARES Act approved by Congress in March to help states deal with the pandemic.
Colorado’s program aims to address learning challenges for students as a result of the economic, social and health impacts of the pandemic.
“These initial recipients of the RISE Fund represent a diverse and forward-focused group of organizations that are each uniquely positioned to support the students and communities who have been hit hardest by COVID,” said former state Sen. Michael Johnston, chair of the RISE grant selection committee. “These innovative leaders will not only help us find solutions to the crises created by COVID, but will also envision and build new approaches to solving some of the long-standing inequities that need powerful, fresh ideas built from the ground up.”
In Montrose, the school district plans to use the $846,320 grant it received to address adverse childhood experiences brought on by the pandemic. To help it do that, it is partnering with the Grand Junction-based Hilltop Family Resource Center, local law enforcement and the Montrose-based Center for Mental Health, which also has an office in Delta.
In Silverton, the school district’s $297,500 grant is to be used to help the families of its students with basic needs, such as food, rent and mental and physical health treatment.
The largest of the three grants, about $3.6 million is for Fort Lewis College’s Southwest Colorado District Collaborative, a partnership between Pueblo Community College and southwest Colorado school districts to train students in the building trades and environmental sciences.
A second round of grants are to be awarded early next year. Applications for that round are due by Dec. 19, and can be made at www.colorado.gov/governor/risefund.