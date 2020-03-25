When voters in the Grand Valley approved the Bond Measure/Mill Levy Override for Mesa County Valley School District 51 in November 2017, one of the benefits for local schools would be technological upgrades, partly the purchase of Chromebooks for teachers to use in their classrooms.
In the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic 28 months later, those taxpayer-approved computers are finding an even more significant use.
District 51 schools spent much of Tuesday handing out Chromebooks, as well as other supplies, to students and parents in a drive-thru line at various locations.
At Grand Junction High School, they even brought the School mascot out to brighten the mood.
“It’s for kids and families who don’t have some type of device at home,” said Grand Junction Principal Meghan Roenicke. “We’re doing one for now and if families need more, they can call the school and we’ll deliver them to homes. We just need to make sure everyone’s got one in their house. We also have kids picking up stuff they need or will need through April 17. Teachers have communicated that they’re handing out supplies. If there’s a novel they’re going to be reading, they can get those out to kids. We’re making sure they have what they need until April.”
As the virus continues to spread across Colorado, all schools in the area have shifted to online courses until mid-April. Emails will become the primary form of communication between schools and students.
“Each teacher has different platforms,” Roenicke said. “A lot of our teachers are using Google Classroom for that. Some of them have websites they’ll be using. Some will be doing some virtual lessons where they’re going to have kids do Google Hangouts. It’s an adventure.”
However, not all students have access to the internet at home. That’s where the Chromebooks come into play.
At Grand Junction, carts inside the building contain 30 Chromebooks each. Administrators will decide what to do with the remaining devices, aside from saving some for families who might need more than one. They could donate the devices to other local schools with greater struggles transitioning to digital.
“It just depends on the socioeconomics of the school to see how many each needs,” Roenicke said.
Roenicke said for students who may not have access to WiFi, the District 51 technicians are working to expand the network’s range around schools. The Mesa County Central Library may do the same.
Additionally, Charter Spectrum is offering temporary free internet service for all new customers.
One of the students who drove by the school for a Chromebook was Joseph Shero, one of the many in the class of 2020 who’s concerned about his graduation.
“This has been pretty strange,” Shero said. “We’ve had a rough four years, the class of 2020 at GJHS. The biggest worry is people are scared they won’t be able to walk (at graduation). It’s definitely something everyone wants to do. It’s hard for everybody.”
Online classes aren’t an entirely new concept at Grand Junction, but the massive shift presents an entirely new educational landscape for students to traverse, one without any teachers’ presence.
Shero believes motivation amid a public health crisis will be the biggest challenge for students, though, rather than adapting to online courses.
“Online classes all depend on subjects and students,” Shero said. “I had to do Comm Lit 10 online last year. It took me the whole year to get through everything. The second semester was a lot harder than the first semester, which is funny. As long as students put the work in, we’ll get everything done in time.
“It’s more about who can stay on track versus who doesn’t care anymore.”