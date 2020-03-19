Local court officials say they’re ahead of the game when it comes to a Colorado Supreme Court order suspending court operations across the state this week, including jury calls.
In an administrative order released Wednesday, 21st Judicial District Chief Judge Brian Flynn ordered all jury calls for a return date between March 19 and May 1 be canceled. Hearings and trials set during that time were vacated and continued, except for matters concerning public safety.
Bond return dates shall be scheduled for no sooner than the week of May 25.
Beginning today, the courts and probation departments will be open during normal business hours, but the number of employees present will be reduced. Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the plan is to have one senior attorney in the building at all times, whether that is Rubinstein or assistant district attorney Rich Tuttle or one of their deputies.
In an order sent on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court suspended some court operations, while others will continue such as the advisement for incarcerated persons and the initial setting of bail.
Rubinstein said his deputies are fully capable of working remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that he had been planning on implementing a lot of these measures as health and safety dictated.
“None of this is optimal. My office is one that functions best when we can consult each other and have meaningful in-person discussions,” Rubinstein said. “We look forward to getting back but we are certainly capable of doing most of these things remotely.”
In-person fillings at the Justice Center will only be accepted if filed by law enforcement or it pertains to public safety. That includes petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian, detention hearings in juvenile delinquency cases and more.
Those unsure about whether to appear for a hearing should contact the clerk of the court. Walk-in traffic will no longer be permitted at the DA’s Office as those with inquiries are asked to contact 970-244-1730.
“While the timely administration of justice is the cornerstone of our judicial system, protection of public health and safety and the well-being of our judicial staff is of paramount importance,” Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats said in a press release. “We can no longer continue with normal business operations, but in the interest of all Coloradans we are also unable to cease operating entirely.”
In Mesa County, Rubinstein said the biggest adjustment has been making sure the support staff are up to speed and have all of the access they need at home.
”By the time state judicial order was made, we were operating remotely,” he added.