With Joe Biden set to become the 46th President of the United States next week, law enforcement agencies across the state and country are preparing for what could be a chaotic next few days in light of the scene the unfolded at the US Capitol last week.
More than 110 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol riot so far, ranging from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession.
Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Heidi Davidson said the department is working with federal partners to make sure there is a plan in place for inauguration and if any protests occur over the next few days.
She said the GJPD has not been made aware of any planned protests or organized activities.
“Our community has shown they can be passionate and express their First Amendment Rights and do so peacefully,” Davidson said. “If people want to or plan to protest, we encourage they reach out to City Hall.”
The GJPD will be monitoring areas like North Avenue and Main Street, where marches and protests have taken place in the community in the past, and Davidson said their partnerships with other law enforcement agencies will be critical over the next few days.
FBI Denver officials said on Thursday that following the violence and destruction at the Capitol, they will be setting up a command post in order to gather intelligence and coordinate with local and state partners, similar to what was done during the presidential election.
“Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats,” a press release from FBI Denver said.
Other law enforcement officials are taking extra precautions to be prepared for next week.
Twenty-first Judicial District Chief Judge Brian Flynn, in a press release sent out earlier this week, prohibited the transport of inmates to the Mesa County Justice Center from Jan. 19 through Jan. 22. He said that in the aftermath of the events at the Capitol, additional threats have been made regarding courthouses and government building around the country.
According to Flynn, information released by the FBI said armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals and state, local and federal courthouses and administrative buildings from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20.
In Washington, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said Friday it will investigate how the department and its agencies prepared for and responded to last week’s riot.