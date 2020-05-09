When non-essential stores across Colorado were told to shut down to combat the spread of the coronavirus, one of the consequences was that, suddenly, many residents lost their most affordable shopping options.
For thrift stores in Grand Junction, the long wait between March 24 – when Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order went into effect – and May 1 – when businesses were given the green light to open their doors again – was painful for employees, customers and those wishing to donate.
“We were seeing a pretty significant downturn in terms of customer volume and donations, specifically in the southern and western regions,” said Goodwill of Colorado Marketing and Communications Manager Bradd Hafer. “Beginning the second week of March, they started dropping off quite significantly.”
Goodwill continued to accept donations at its donation centers adjacent to its stores during the stay-at-home period.
The organization has more than 42 locations in Colorado. Reopening was great news for customers who depend on their deals and donations.
“A lot of our customers consider shopping at Goodwill part of their livelihood because they’re in a financial situation where they can’t spend top dollars on getting clothing for their family and buying household goods,” Hafer said. “It’s taken a hit on us as well as our customer base, but they’ve embraced us opening our doors back up as of last Friday. We’re not just a retail center. We’re an opportunity center. Ninety percent of all the revenue from sales in those stores go to programs that assist people with disabilities and disadvantages throughout Colorado. It’s all the better that we’re open for business again.”
Arc’s thrift stores, including the Grand Junction location, continued accepting donations throughout the peak of the pandemic. Arc was deemed an essential business in the Centennial State, allowing it to remain just open enough for a new influx of inventory, though retail operations ceased for a period of time in the interest of employee safety.
“A lot of people were at home cleaning out their closets and they definitely donated,” said Arc Marketing Director Maggie Scivicque. “The numbers are somewhere between a 20-30% increase in donations during that period of time. We’re very lucky because we have stores that are open. We have staff, so we were able to bring the donations into our locations and store them there, plus we have warehouse space.”
Arc was also deemed essential because of the help it could provide to relief efforts.
“For instance, the state of Colorado needed 100% pure cotton. We needed to be open to provide that,” Scivicque said. “We do a partnership with Meals on Wheels and Volunteers for America where we provide food. Our relief efforts made it essential for us to be open to continue to provide those relief efforts across the state.”
While larger nonprofit organizations have reported increases in donations in the past week since reopening, family-owned businesses like Encore Shoppe and Gallery are also navigating the new landscape of business in the Grand Valley.
Encore Shoppe is owned by Royann Mallory and her daughter, Kim Leyerly. The consignment store wasn’t deemed essential, meaning Mallory and Leyerly had to wait for Polis’ approval before accepting donations and reopening the store.
Since reopening, however, they’ve seen a rise in inventory, as well.
“With everybody being off all that time, they all cleaned out, so we’ve had a lot of great stuff coming in this past week,” Mallory said. “People are really excited about us opening. They come up to us like, ‘Thank you for opening.’ It was really hard. I’ve worked 43 years in the business. We want to thank everybody for coming back to us.”