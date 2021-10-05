The Colorado agency of Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored a Grand Junction towing company, along with law enforcement officers, as part of MADD’s 2021 Law Enforcement Champions Awards for Colorado.
Kim and Jay Hobscheidt, owners of Dan’s Towing, accepted the Dr. Robert E. Weltzer award for traffic safety last week alongside MADD’s “law enforcement champions.”
Kim Hobscheidt, who is president of Slow Down Move Over Colorado, a nonprofit organization that focuses on traffic safety for first responders, law enforcement and tow operators, said she was humbled to receive the award.
The organization promotes Colorado’s “slow down, move over” law, which requires motorists to slow down and/or move over when law enforcement, first responders and tow operators are working at the side of the roadways.
“We’re very passionate about road safety because we’re out there every day,” Kim said.
“The fatality rate of first responders and tow operators being struck and killed is way too high.”
Kim said it was “amazing” to be honored alongside law enforcement officers.
Area law enforcement officers who were honored include Colorado State Patrol troopers Mitchell Gillard and Andrew Bogue of Troop 4B in Craig, and officer Kelli Litzau of the Rifle Police Department.