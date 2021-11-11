As John Dyson opens his front door, Kitty sticks her head out to see what’s going on.
“Having a dog named Kitty — I guess we don’t do anything usual,” Dyson said with a chuckle.
From the vibrant pink front door that his wife, Jackie, isn’t quite sure about, to the thousands of cookies Dyson bakes for other people, to the 20 years’ worth of stories Dyson can tell from serving in the U.S. Air Force, it’s quite apparent that 87-year-old Dyson is unusual.
When he was told that in Thailand there are “100 different kinds of snakes. Ninety-nine will kill you and one will eat you whole,” Dyson proceeded to go to a snake farm in Bangkok to get to know as many of them as possible.
He has a knack for picking up languages and a curiosity for exploring new places. But his calm and reassuring demeanor allows those around him to drop pretense and simply be themselves.
It is some of those people who Dyson will remember today on Veterans Day.
He’ll be thinking of the pilots who flew missions into North Vietnam and didn’t return to Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand where Dyson worked on the radar systems for planes in 1965.
Dyson’s personality was well-known and when pilots returned to base, he was one of the first sent out to talk with them. “To say it was high stress …,” said Dyson, shaking his head at the memories. “They had watched as their friend had got killed.”
Dyson also will think of his uncles who fought in World War II and his wife’s grandson, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
On Veterans Day, Dyson “is very reflective and solitary,” Jackie Dyson said.
30 years of service
When Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941, 7-year-old John Dyson was at church. While his family was on their way home, an uncle came running with the news.
“Well, where is Pearl Harbor?” he remembers his family members asking each other. Eventually, they found it on an old globe and realized it was many miles from Gatesville, Texas, the town where Dyson grew up.
Less than a year later, Fort Hood was opened nearby and then two of his uncles were drafted. One became a pilot, the other was a gunner, he said.
It was because of them that he decided on the Air Force when he joined the military in 1957.
He went from drilling water wells in Texas to radar school at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. From there, his work on radar systems on jets and fighter-bombers took him to bases across the United States and around the world.
He soon realized that there are two kinds of groups in the military. In one group are folks who stay on base and don’t like the food. In the other group are people who look over the fence and decide to explore. That was his group, Dyson said.
While stationed in Japan, he got a Japanese driver’s license, bought an old Chevy for $25 and drove it all over the place. He quickly learned to converse in Japanese, but since he couldn’t read the language and all the road signs were in Japanese, it made for some interesting road trips, he said.
“I got a lot of miles out of it,” Dyson said about the Chevy, which he resold to a buddy for $25 when he was transferred.
While in Thailand, the hours spent working on planes were long but when he got a couple of days off he would get a ride on the bench seat of a local’s truck, end up somewhere and eventually figure out how to get back to base, Dyson said.
On one of those adventures, he wound up with an old man who took him through some ruins. It wasn’t until later that he found out he had been in the burial chambers of an ancient king, Dyson said.
In 1968, after North Korea captured the USS Pueblo, Dyson found himself living in a tent in South Korea. It was 0 degrees with lots of wind, he said. Then it was suddenly 100 degrees.
“There had to be a spring, but I can’t recall it,” he said. “Korea was strange.”
After a four-year assignment teaching at the radar school at Lowry, he was sent to Germany.
He traveled Germany and as much of Europe as he could, and by the end of his time there, his German friends were asking him about where to sightsee instead of the other way around, Dyson said.
Still a bachelor, and with the rank of master sergeant, Dyson’s reputation for having a listening ear and thoughtful character turned him into a guidance counselor of sorts with the younger men, he said.
“I was very concerned about the welfare of my young troops,” he said.
THOUSANDS OF COOKIES
After 20 years in the Air Force, Dyson retired and took a mechanic job working on high-end import vehicles in Denver and various boats and yachts at Lake Powell.
In the autumn of 1979, the Volkswagen dealership where he worked sent him out to calm down a woman who had bought a diesel Rabbit and was flipping out because it wouldn’t start in the cold weather, he said.
“They sent him to my doorstep. I had a car. I needed a mechanic. I’ll marry this one,” Jackie Dyson joked.
“It worked out pretty good from there,” John Dyson said.
The two married in 1980 and Dyson opened Dyson Import Auto Service in 1983. Eventually, a friendship with Dan Lacy and a job with Eaton Sales & Service brought the Dysons to Grand Junction.
“They paid me to drive down the most beautiful roads in the world,” Dyson said.
For about 10 years he drove an average of 1,000 miles a week between the Continental Divide and St. George, Utah, servicing petroleum equipment systems.
But on Sundays, Dyson could and still can be found at River of Life Alliance Church.
In the ’90s he noticed something at church that he also had seen while in the Air Force: people who felt invisible.
Dyson decided to do something about it and thought that if people had cookies and some coffee at church it would help to start conversations, open people up and make them feel less invisible.
However, “I am definitely not a cook. I couldn’t boil water,” Dyson said.
He started out buying cookies and, of course, they were a hit at church. More cookies were needed, so he moved on to shaping and baking premixed dough.
Then he decided he could save some money if he made cookies from scratch.
He used the chocolate chip cookie recipe on the back of a Nestlé bag, and the oatmeal cookie recipe on the back of an oatmeal box.
With suggestions from Jackie, who “has been an absolute treasure in this whole thing,” Dyson began tweaking the recipes to his liking.
For his oatmeal cookies he now substitutes craisins for raisins and honey for sugar, something he recalled from the ’40s when “sugar was rationed and practically impossible to get,” he said. “I remembered how good some of that was.”
His sister gave him a Kitchen Aid mixer to help him with the cookies, and he actually wore it out and had to buy another, he said.
Before the pandemic hit, there were Saturdays that he spent five or six hours baking around 500 cookies in four varieties for church the next day.
While the pandemic and then an infection in his right forearm have put his cookie-baking on hold for now, he plans to get back to it as soon as he’s able, he said.
He is known as the “cookie man,” and he said it makes his whole week when he sees a kid get a cookie and then turn around to sneak another.
And while that’s a favorite sight, some of his favorite words to hear are still “thank you for your service.”
It means a lot to every veteran, who like him carries the memories of fellow veterans with them, he said.
Today he’ll remember all the adventures he had during his 20 years in the Air Force, but he’ll think more of the service members he knew who didn’t come home and his uncles’ stories from World War II.
“I’ll remember,” he said.