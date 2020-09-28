Each Sept. 26, volunteers gather in the desert north of Grand Junction to clean Bureau of Land Management lands of the trash left there during the warmer months.
This year, the task was bigger than ever.
Sept. 26 is known nationally as National Public Lands Day, which is why the BLM has designated it as its official cleanup day each year. This year likely saw the most trash dumped in the area in recent memory.
More than two dozen volunteers joined BLM officials Saturday to help with the cleaning efforts.
“This year, with COVID, it’s kind of a special thing, so we’re excited to have all these folks out ready to help with this past recreation season, the spring and summer and fall, as well,” said Emily McCall, BLM volunteer coordinator. “We’ve had way higher levels of recreation going on on our public lands and our maintenance efforts were really slow because of COVID, as well. It’s really exciting to be able to get back out here and do a little bit of maintenance, a little bit of cleanup, and get the community involved.”
McCall believes the drastic uptick in recreation in the region is because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the shutdown was in full effect, residents of the Grand Valley turned to the outdoors to break the monotony of quarantine.
A sense of normalcy has returned to the valley because of low cases and ensuing variances from Gov. Jared Polis, meaning traffic on BLM lands has decreased, providing an opportunity to get rid of garbage.
“Everybody was stuck at home for the longest time,” McCall said. “People are starting to get back to work now and things are getting back to normal. It seems like a good time to get out there and clean up some of the damage from so much traffic throughout this year.”
Sponsors of the cleanup included CORRecycling, which provided a recycling trailer for electronics, as well as Adrenaline Driven Adventures, which provides motorized tours of the area with off-highway vehicles.
Other organizations to sponsor the event included Independent Cleaning Services, Grand Junction Electric, Wings and Warriors Western Slope, and Grand Mesa Jeep Club.
“We’ve had a lot of small businesses and local groups get involved with us this year, so that’s really exciting,” McCall said. “They use this area out here for their livelihood and they’re out here trying to make it better, which is really awesome.”