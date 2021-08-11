Draining reservoirs, pumping from the river and cooperation between agencies are some of the strategies local water suppliers are using this summer in the face of prolonged drought.
All the domestic water suppliers in the Grand Valley have taken steps to ensure adequate water supply this summer, though they note in a press release that there is adequate supply to meet water demands this summer.
Some of the measures have been put in place in case the drought conditions in the county continue for another year. The city of Grand Junction does not anticipate meeting its storage objectives over the coming winter and going into next spring and summer, according to the release.
The City of Grand Junction obtains its water from Kannah Creek and reservoirs on Grand Mesa. The city relies heavily on-stream flows over the late fall and winter to bolster storage.
To keep more water in storage now it has partnered with Clifton Water District to supply some of its customers with water. The two systems have an interconnection that makes this possible.
The city has also drained two storage reservoirs on Grand Mesa and moved the water into Juniata Reservoir, which is the city’s primary storage reservoir. This has been done to limit the amount of water lost to evaporation. Juniata Reservoir did not fill this spring and had ample room to accommodate the upper reservoir water.
Clifton Water District obtains its water from water rights on the Colorado River and from shares it holds on the Grand Valley Canal, which also is fed from the Colorado River, according to the release.
Clifton Water has a special Emergency Drought Rate structure that it can use to encourage customers to conserve water, though it has not been implemented yet. It is used to incentivize customers to use less than 10,000 gallons of water a month. If it is implemented it would charge five times the normal rate for using more than 10,000 gallons.
Ute Water Conservancy District has implemented a 2% Drought Pumping Rate that is added to customers’ monthly rate that was effective on customer’s bills received after July 1, according to the release. This charge was to pay for the cost of pumping water directly out of the Colorado River.
Ute Water normally obtains their water from the Jerry Creek Reservoirs in the Plateau Creek watershed. The Jerry Creek Reservoirs were full going into the summer, but Plateau Creek is running at all-time lows this summer, according to the release.
To maintain adequate storage in the Jerry Creek Reservoirs for future years, Ute Water started pumping some water from the Colorado River, which serves as a backup supply on June 10. It continued to pump from the river through July 7.
The town of Palisade, in an effort to conserve its domestic water supply, has stopped irrigating the lawn in front of the old Palisade High School and gymnasium.
This will save the town over 1 million gallons of treated water, according to the release.
Palisade’s water supply comes from multiple springs and intakes in the Rapid Creek and Cottonwood Creek drainages, which are on Northwest face of the Grand Mesa. Palisade stores water in Cabin Reservoir. Spring water supplying Palisade is running lower than normal for this time of year, but the town has not yet brought water down from Cabin Reservoir.
Each supplier is looking into a variety of strategies to ensure water supply this year and be prepared if this drought continues into 2022.