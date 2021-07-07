Renee Edel finds that she has no need to lead the wild horses in the Little Book Cliffs to water, much less try to get them to drink it.
Judging by the “superhighway” horse trails leading directly to water sources that she has found while racking up miles as a volunteer in the local wild horse area, the Grand Junction resident has learned that these intelligent, resourceful creatures are well aware of where to hydrate even in a dry year like this one.
“They know that range better than anyone,” Edel said.
But Edel and some of the other volunteers who work along with the Bureau of Land Management in support of the herd are keenly familiar with the local horses’ homeland as well, and work hard there to look after the animals’ well-being. In years like this one, that has meant doing what they can to help assure the horses have access to water despite the drought.
So far this year, water from springs in the area — some of it captured in volunteer-maintained tanks before it can soak into the ground — has proven adequate to meet the animals’ needs. But some of the springs are drying up, and both the BLM and the local Friends of the Mustangs volunteer group are monitoring the situation closely to see if conditions get bad enough that supplemental water must be hauled in.
The situation is worse for the Piceance-East Douglas herd southwest of Meeker and the Sand Wash Basin herd outside Craig. Ben Smith, wild horse and burro specialist for the BLM’s Northwest Colorado District, said in a June 30 interview that hauling of supplemental water for the Sand Wash herd has begun, and the same was being contemplated in the case of the Piceance-East Douglas horses as some of the water sources have dried up there. Volunteer groups work with the BLM in both of those areas as well to help the horses.
Water availability for the Spring Creek Basin herd, which is between Norwood and Dove Creek, is looking OK so far, Smith said. He said improvements to store water in that area have been carried out over the years as well.
Smith said it’s possible water-hauling will have to occur in the case of the Little Book Cliffs herd before the summer is over, just as hauling has sometimes had to occur there in the past.
For now, some water sources there are drying up, but there are some good alternative sources the horses can use, he said.
Edel is happy with the conditions of the horses she is seeing in the Little Book Cliffs area, both in person and in photos from game cameras that she monitors. She doesn’t feel the horses are in danger or struggling when it comes to availability of water or forage.
“We’re just going to really keep watching because we know we’re kind of in a new situation with this heat and the water, but right now I think (the horses) are doing awesome,” she said.
‘THEY’RE DOING OK’
Judy Cady, 65, who keeps an eye on the water tanks in the Little Book Cliffs area, fixing leaks and such, shares Edel’s generally positive assessment of how the herd is holding up in the drought.
“Our horses, they’re doing OK. They’re having to move to get water, but from the tanks that I’ve been working on, I’ve still got some good springs running (to fill them), which is a good thing if I can just keep the tanks fixed.”
Longtime local wild-horse volunteer Marty Felix, now 73, doesn’t get up to the range as much as she used to, and takes comfort in the efforts others have been making to monitor the situation and work on improvements.
“We’ve got good people going up there, let me tell you,” she said.
But she finds the current situation “kind of worrisome.”
“I’ve seen things dry up out here,” Felix said. “I’ve seen things go bad in a hurry.”
She said an emergency roundup and removal of some local horses was needed in 2002, another dry year. And water-hauling has occurred during dry conditions not in summer but winter.
Smith said BLM officials are in the process of submitting requests to the agency’s headquarters to do emergency gathers and removals of some horses in the case of the Piceance-East Douglas and Sand Wash Basin herds due to concerns about the adequacy of forage for them given current conditions. But he said forage is more of a concern for those two herds because their populations each are more than three times higher than their designated appropriate management levels, or AMLs.
Smith said the Little Book Cliffs herd size is near its AML, and the Spring Creek herd is within its AML, so adequate forage should be available for them.
RANGE-WATCHER
Edel can speak with confidence about the hidden sources of forage and spring water available to the Little Book Cliffs horses because of all the time she spends on the horse range. A horse-lover since childhood, she used to compete in endurance sports. Now that she’s older and doesn’t race much, she spends her spare time and abundant energy hiking and biking the horse range instead, putting in some thousand hours a year doing so.
“I know the range very, very well,” she said.
She manages all the game cameras on the range. The pictures the cameras capture can help the volunteers and BLM monitor things such as the animals’ conditions. Edel also has been systematically searching out springs on the range and giving their GPS coordinates to the BLM.
That effort resulted in Edel discovering that more than 100 springs are on the range. Oftentimes, horse trails pointed the way.
“I think there’s more (springs) out there, actually,” said Edel.
She said the horse range is a beautiful place with sights that casual visitors don’t tend to see, such as slot canyons and other microclimates that can contain oases of trees and unexpected pools of water.
On her rounds, Edel also keeps an eye out on tank conditions.
“Right now in this heat and this dryness, we really want to stay on top of things,” she said.
TANK PATROL
Cady has made it her mission to monitor and maintain the water tanks on the range, from leak-plugging to leveling of leaning tanks that are in danger of sliding downhill.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve always worked on these tanks,” said Cady, now 65.
One, the “Lost Judy” tank, even is named after her because she tracked it down after it had proven hard to find.
Cady said she used to get more help working on the tanks, but a lot of volunteers are getting older and can’t do the work anymore. Recently Cady got help from a group of young Western Colorado Conservation Corps workers whom Friends of the Mustangs was able to hire using grant money. Cady joined some corps crew members in enduring hundred-degree heat, gnats and steep hikes to do the tank work, while other corps workers participated in fence work and other projects on the range.
Cady appreciated the youthful, good-spirited help.
“We got a lot of work done. That was nice,” she said.