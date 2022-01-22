The Grand Valley is considered Colorado’s premier area for wine, and that distinction was once again honored this week with the 12th annual VinCO Conference and Trade Show at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.
The annual event celebrating the local wine and winery scene was hosted by the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), which also organizes the annual Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade. Winefest’s proceeds help fund VinCO each year.
This year’s three-day conference also featured a return to its traditional format after being hosted over Zoom last January because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is all about our industry, education and research, so being able to bring in conference speakers and seminars and educational tastings to our industry is huge for us,” said CAVE Executive Director Cassidee Shull. “We do many days of educational tastings, networking opportunities, you really can’t replicate that on Zoom. We have our trade show here, we bring in ETS Laboratories, we bring in bottling companies, we bring in cork and supply companies, and we share that knowledge with our industry, not only here in the Grand Valley but with wineries and growers all over the state.
“For them to be able to come together for these days of industry learning is really amazing and a great way to kick off the year.”
Each year, VinCO hands out Awards of Excellence for three categories. This year’s awards were unsurprisingly dominated by winemakers and wineries from Palisade, as the Grape Grower of the Year was Phil Patton of Peachfork Orchards and Vineyard, the Winery of the Year was Sauvage Spectrum, and the Friend of the Colorado Wine Industry Award went to Steve Smith, the founder of Grande River Vineyards.
Patton told The Daily Sentinel that the grape-growing award is especially significant to him after a difficult couple of years, partially because of a pandemic that limited the scope of his business at times.
Patton serves as the winemaker and owner of Peachfork Winery, where he works with Mary Burns, the sister of his wife, Susan.
“It really gives not only our membership but our industry a really great way to recognize how far we’ve come, how the industry has grown over the years, and being able to award those members of the industry is just a really great way to honor those achievements,” Shull said.
For Sauvage Spectrum winemaker Patric Matysiewski, the Winery of the Year award was a surprise.
“It was kind of unexpected, we weren’t expecting it, but we’ve been working very hard and very diligently, so the recognition is awesome,” Matysiewski said. “To be recognized by your peers is awesome. We have an awesome industry.”
The keynote speaker at the luncheon on the VinCO Conference and Trade Show’s final day was photographer and writer John Fielder, who’s been commissioned to write and shoot many pictures for a book about wineries in the state. Fielder’s latest writing and photography endeavor is funded by the Colorado Tourism Office through a grant as well as the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board.
Fielder, a lifelong wine aficionado, hopes to visit and take photos at 70-80 wineries across Colorado for the book, which should be published later this year.
“I’ve been drinking wine my whole life, ever since I was 7 years old,” Fielder joked.